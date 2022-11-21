The TSSAA announced region football schedules for each team for the 2023 and 2024 seasons Monday.
The TSSAA Board of Control approved a motion in August that allowed the league office to implement a scheduling process for football region games that would better spread region games from week to week and guarantee that schools can play region games on Fridays and have adequate officiating on those dates.
The games scheduled by the state office have priority for local officiating crews on Friday nights. All other games scheduled, including region games that are moved, are “first-come, first-served” for officials on Fridays based on the date and time the school adds or edits the game on their 2023 TSSAA Portal schedule. Games that don’t have local officiating crews available on Friday will have to be played on another day of the week.
“When we had to move games the past few years, the major feedback we received from coaches was, ‘Don’t move our region games,’” TSSAA assistant executive director Richard McWhirter said. “I’m pleased we were able to make this process work and guarantee Friday night region contests for all the schools.”
Because it is common for schools to want a region game on the last week of the season, the schedules include a Week 11 region game for every school possible. For the officials to cover all the games that week, schools will alternate playing the Week 11 region game on Thursday or Friday. In 2023, odd-numbered classes will play on Friday and even-numbered classes will play on Thursday. That will be reversed in 2024. Schools will be able to swap home and home on Week 11, but not change the day of the game.
A total of 949 contests were scheduled. The region schedules don’t follow the same odd-week rhythm as in years past, as the games are spread more evenly between Weeks 3 and 10.
There are no region games scheduled on Weeks 1 and 2. On Week 11, there will be a total of 165 region games played (88 on Friday and 77 on Thursday in 2023), otherwise there are an average of 112 region games on any given Friday. Because most schools selected Week 9 for an open date, there are only 47 games scheduled that week.
The software specifically developed by TSSAA for this task verifies officials availability in both years of the two-year contract cycle. Week 11 contests are also fashioned, based on historical data, to be the most evenly-matched region games of the season and, in other weeks, games involving the least amount of travel are favored later in the season.
Coaches and athletic directors have been provided with an interactive scheduling tool to help them schedule non-region games. The tool instantly identifies the other schools who are also open on the same week and looking for a game.
Here is a look at the region slates for all eight area teams:
Alcoa Tornadoes
Week 5 (Sept. 15): at Austin-East
Week 6 (Sept. 22): at Union County
Week 8 (Oct. 6): Requested Open Date
Week 9 (Oct. 13): vs. Scott
Week 11 (Oct. 26): vs. Kingston
Week 5 (Sept. 20): vs. Austin-East
Week 6 (Sept. 27): vs. Union County
Week 8 (Oct. 11): Requested Open Date
Week 9 (Oct. 18): at Scott
Week 11 (Nov. 1): at Kingston
Eagleton Royals
Week 4 (Sept. 8): vs. West Greene
Week 5 (Sept. 15): at Happy Valley
Week 7 (Sept. 29): vs. Hampton
Week 8 (Oct. 6): Requested Open Date
Week 9 (Oct. 13): vs. South Greene
Week 11 (Oct. 27): at Cumberland Gap
Week 4 (Sept.13): at West Greene
Week 5 (Sept. 20): vs. Happy Valley
Week 7 (Oct. 4): at Hampton
Week 8 (Oct. 11): Requested Open Date
Week 9 (Oct. 18): at South Greene
Week 11 (Oct. 31): vs. Cumberland Gap
Greenback Cherokees
Week 3 (Sept. 1): vs. Coalfield
Week 4 (Sept. 8): at Harriman
Week 5 (Sept. 15): vs. Oakdale
Week 7 (Sept. 29): at Rockwood
Week 8 (Oct. 6): at Midway
Week 9 (Oct. 13): Requested Open Date
Week 10 (Oct. 20): vs. Sunbright
Week 11 (Oct. 26): vs. Oliver Springs
Week 3 (Sept. 6): at Coalfield
Week 4 (Sept. 13): vs. Harriman
Week 5 (Sept. 20): at Oakdale
Week 7 (Sept. 4): vs. Rockwood
Week 8 (Oct. 11): vs. Midway
Week 9 (Oct. 18): Requested Open Date
Week 10 (Oct. 25): at Sunbright
Week 11 (Nov. 1): at Oliver Springs
Heritage Mountaineers
Week 4 (Sept. 8): at Powell
Week 6 (Sept. 22): vs. Knoxville West
Week 7 (Sept. 29): at Knoxville Halls
Week 8 (Oct. 6): Requested Open Date
Week 10 (Oct. 20): vs. Knoxville Central
Week 4 (Sept. 13): vs. Powell
Week 6 (Sept. 27): at Knoxville West
Week 7 (Oct. 4): vs. Knoxville Halls
Week 8 (Oct. 11): Requested Open Date
Week 10 (Oct. 25): at Knoxville Central
Maryville Rebels
Week 3 (Sept. 1): at Bradley Central
Week 6 (Sept. 22): at Hardin Valley
Week 7 (Sept. 29): vs. Bearden
Week 8 (Oct. 6): Requested Open Date
Week 9 (Oct. 13): at Cleveland
Week 11 (Oct. 27): vs. Farragut
Week 3 (Sept. 6): vs. Bradley Central
Week 6 (Sept. 27): vs. Hardin Valley
Week 7 (Oct. 4): at Bearden
Week 8 (Oct. 11): Requested Open Date
Week 9 (Oct. 18): vs. Cleveland
Week 11 (Oct. 31): at Farragut
Seymour Eagles
Week 4 (Sept. 8): vs. Gibbs
Week 5 (Sept. 15): at Anderson County
Week 8 (Oct. 6): at Fulton
Week 9 (Oct. 13): Requested Open Date
Week 10 (Oct. 20): vs. South-Doyle
Week 11 (Oct. 27): at Carter
Week 4 (Sept. 13): at Gibbs
Week 5 (Sept. 20): vs. Anderson County
Week 8 (Oct. 11): vs. Fulton
Week 9 (Oct. 18): Requested Open Date
Week 10 (Oct. 25): at South-Doyle
Week 11 (Oct. 31): vs. Carter
The King’s Academy Lions
Week 6 (Sept. 22): vs. Providence Christian
Week 7 (Sept. 29): at Ezell-Harding
Week 9 (Oct. 13): vs. Middle Tennessee Christian
Week 11 (Oct. 27): at Friendship Christian
Week 6 (Sept. 27): at Providence Christian
Week 7 (Oct. 4): vs. Ezell-Harding
Week 9 (Oct. 18): at Middle Tennessee Christian
Week 11 (Nov. 1): vs. Friendship Christian
William Blount Governors
Week 4 (Sept. 8): vs. Morristown East
Week 5 (Sept. 15): at West Ridge
Week 6 (Sept. 22): vs. Science Hill
Week 8 (Oct. 6): Requested Open Date
Week 9 (Oct. 13): vs. Dobyns Bennett
Week 11 (Oct. 27): at Jefferson County
Week 4 (Sept. 13): at Morristown East
Week 5 (Sept. 20): vs. West Ridge
Week 6 (Sept. 27): at Science Hill
Week 8 (Oct. 11): Requested Open Date
Week 9 (Oct. 18): at Dobyns Bennett
Week 11 (Oct. 31): vs. Jefferson County
