TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress sent a letter to Shelby County Schools superintendent Joris Ray to respond “to the criticism of its regulations and guidelines for returning to interscholastic athletic competition” amid the pandemic.
The response comes a day after Ray announced the formation of an exploratory committee to evaluate the county’s continued relationship with TSSAA.
“The suggestion that TSSAA’s regulations and guidelines lacked scientific support is ill-informed,” wrote Childress, stating the input the organization received from physician members of TSSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the National Federation of State High School Association’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, Centers for Disease Control, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration.
“Based on currently available information from a wide array of resources,” Childress continued, “TSSAA believes its regulations and guidelines represent ‘best practices’ for a return to athletic competition at the secondary school level.”
Ray also asserted that TSSAA protocols “did not account for the varying COVID-19 statistics among counties in Tennessee, and, most importantly, failed to prioritize the health and safety of children.”
Childress refuted those claims, saying that “TSSAA does not believe those local judgments should be forced upon other school systems that have reached a different conclusion, particularly in locales where the COVID-19 outbreak is less widespread.”
Aside from pandemic-related concerns, Ray brought up the decision by TSSAA to rule Memphis East basketball players James Wiseman and Ryan Boyce ineligible for the 2017-18 season and added that he has “grown increasingly concerned by TSSAA inattention to equity and the impact of antiquated rules and regulations that penalize out students, particularly students of color from disadvantaged homes and neighborhoods.”
Childress wrote that TSSAA will not “dignify with a response the wholly unwarranted assertion that TSSAA has been inattentive to equity and the impact of its rules on students of color.”
