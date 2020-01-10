These are the Tennessee Sports Writer Association All-State cross country teams for the 2019 season.
BOYS
Division II-A
Timothy Hays, University School of Nashville, Sr.
Pelham Bergesen, University School of Nashville, Sr.
Andrew Cox, Franklin Road Academy, Sr.
Trace Alexander, Battle Ground Academy, So.
Ethan Rhoden, Franklin Road Academy, Sr.
Division II-AA
Edimo Ninterestse, Chattanooga Christian, Sr.
John Arrowsmith, McCallie, Sr.
Cayden Durrough, Brentwood Academy, Jr.
Dylan Zeller, McCallie, Sr.
Colin Knapp, Father Ryan, So.
Small Class
Seth Jinks, L&N Stem Academy, Sr.
T.J. Martin, Alcoa, Sr.
B.J. Frankum, Union City, Jr.
Nick Daniel, University School-Johnson City, So.
Austin Wingfield, Signal Mountain, Sr.
Large Class
Silas Winders, Henry County, Sr.
Evan Allen, Chester County, Sr.
Miles Ally, Martin Luther King, Jr.
Jackson Williams, Arlington, Sr.
Aiden Britt, Lebanon, Jr.
GIRLS
Division II-A
Allison Newman, St. George's, Jr.
Lauren Rutlin, St. George's, Fr.
Abbie Baker, First Assmbly Christian, Jr.
Sarah McDonald, St. George's, Sr.
Annabelle Cothran, Columbia Academy, So.
Division II-AA
Callie Tucker, Knox Catholic, Sr.
Be Guillamondegui, Harpeth Hall, Fr.
Kylie Wittman, Kylie, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
Helen Webb, Baylor School, Fr.
Phoene Moran, Chattanooga Christian, Jr.
Small Class
Alyssa Andrea, Fairview, Fr.
Emma Bradford, Sequatchie County, Sr.
Lily Stinnett, Gatlinburg-Pittman, So.
Jaedyn Stalnecker, Forrest, Fr.
Lexie LaDuc, Cannon County, Fr.
Large Class
Sasha Neglia, Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.
Leigh Walters, Page, Jr.
Jenna Hutchins, Science Hill, So.
Landri Wilcox, Cookeville, Jr.
Andie-Marie Jones, Maryville, So.
