These are the Tennessee Sports Writer Association All-State football teams for classes 1A, 2A and 3A for the 2019 season.
The all-state teams for 4A, 5A and 6A were released on Tuesday and included six Maryville players. The Division II all-state teams will be released Thursday.
CLASS 3A
OFFENSE
QB — Trey Foster, Austin-East, Sr.
QB — Donoven McCallister, Upperman, Sr.
RB — James Moore, Stratford, Sr.
RB — Drew Jackson, Loudon, Sr.
WR — Keon Smith, Austin-East, Jr.
WR — Cedric Watkins, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
WR — Lucas Brown, Red Bank, Sr.
OL — Brackston Alford, Alcoa, Sr.
OL — Eli Mitchell, Alcoa, Sr.
OL — William Griffin, Pearl-Cohn, Jr.
OL — Eli Patrick, Covington, Sr.
OL — Bo Rowland, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Sr.
ATH — Isaiah Ligon, Austin-East, Sr.
K — Zeke Rankin, Alcoa, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL — Grey Carroll, Alcoa, Jr.
DL — Desean Wade, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
DL — Cameron Ware, Sheffield, Jr.
DL — Cameron Bell, Red Bank, Jr.
LB — Clark Lockerby, Red Bank, Sr.
LB — Lareko Burton, Covington, Jr.
LB — Hunter Ballard, South Gibson, Sr.
LB — Cam Burden, Alcoa, Jr.
DB — Isiah Cox, Alcoa, Jr.
DB — Caden Tollett, Alcoa, Sr.
DB — Tory Bradley, Covington, Sr.
DB — Dewain Trotter, Pearl-Cohn, Jr.
ATH — Myles Stark, Covington, Sr.
P — Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Jr.
CLASS 2A
OFFENSE
QB — Aaron Swafford, Meigs County, Sr.
QB — Cooper Baugus, Peabody, Sr.
RB — Terry Wilkins, Fairley, Sr.
RB — Nick McClendon, Forrest, Sr.
WR — Jeremiah Batiste, Tyner, Sr.
WR — Eli Hammonds, Peabody, Sr.
WR — Taylor Groves, East Robertson, So.
OL — Malachi Hayden, Meigs County, Jr.
OL — Chris Wood, Meigs County, Sr.
OL — Preston Perdue, Lewis County, Sr.
OL — Tate Garvin, Forrest, Sr.
OL — Rafe Hannah, Peabody, Sr.
ATH — Will Meadows, Meigs County, Jr.
K — Levi Kapp, Riverside, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL — Deviante Felder, Tyner, Sr.
DL — Bryce Franks, Peabody, Sr.
DL — Montana Lowe, Meigs County, Sr.
DL — Collion Hullum, Mitchell, Jr.
LB — Canyon Grant, Meigs County, Sr.
LB — Jarel Dickson, Peabody, Sr.
LB — Hunter Barnhart, Oneida, Sr.
LB — Nazario Jaurez, Riverside, Sr.
DB — Nate Brackett, Rockwood, Sr.
DB — Martavius Rylas, Tyner, Sr.
DB — Colton Smith, Riverside, Sr.
DB — Trevor Griffin, Eagleville, Sr.
ATH — Deramus Carey, Watertown, Sr.
P — Kolby Morgan, Oneida, Jr.
CLASS 1A
OFFENSE
QB — Tanner Snyder, Lake County, Sr.
QB — Braden Carnes, Greenback, Sr.
RB — Larry Tubbs, Lake County, Sr.
RB — Brandon Lawton, Huntingdon, Sr.
WR — Holden Willis, Greenback, Sr.
WR — Jaylen Hubbard, South Pittsburg, Sr.
WR — Duke Stinnett, Greenback, Sr.
OL — Campbell Puckett, Lake County, Sr.
OL – Tyler Jeffries, Greenback, Fr.
OL — Dylan Stewart, Coalfield, Sr.
OL — Jared Stone, South Pittsburg, Jr.
OL — Coale Gamble, South Pittsburg, Sr.
ATH — Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon, Sr.
K — Cole Edwards, Huntingdon, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL — Derrell Bailey, Jr., Greenback, Jr.
DL — Tari Frierson, Mt. Pleasant, Sr.
DL — Blaine Pittman, South Pittsburg, Sr.
DL — Ethan Beasley, Mt. Pleasant, Jr.
LB — Daniel Schaar, Coalfield, Sr.
LB — JJ Beene, South Pittsburg, Sr.
LB — Bo McLemore, Huntingdon, Sr.
LB — Cody Wildridge, West Carroll, Sr.
DB — Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg, Sr.
DB — Izaiah Matheny, Lake County, Sr.
DB — Jeremiah Bryant, West Carroll, Sr.
DB — Jordan Key, Monterey, Sr.
ATH — Wyatt Rutgerson, Greenback, Sr.
P — Fischer Ely, Oliver Springs, Sr.
