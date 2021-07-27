Rylee Tucker and Nick Talley paced Maryville golf on Monday and Tuesday at the 5Star Preps Masters, as the Maryville girls finished in third place and the boys took sixth.
Tucker shot a 155, good for fifth-best in a girls individual field that spanned 30 finishers. Parker Miller tied for sixth with a 157. April Johnson tied for 14th with a 167.
Talley carded a 146, good for eighth among 59 finishers in the boys individual. Lukas Rhoades tied for tenth with a 149, while Riley Orr tied for 36th by carding a 166. Coen Lovin tied for 45th with a 175 and Adam Jones finished tied for 51st with a 183.
As a team, the Maryville girls shot 312, nine strokes behind Halls’ 303 and two strokes back of Bearden’s 310.
The Maryville boys finished sixth among the nine teams, carding a 636. Christian Academy of Knoxville won the boys field with a 588, while Halls placed second at 591.
