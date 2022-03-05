SEYMOUR — The Seymour girls basketball team will ponder what could have been for the foreseeable future.
The Lady Eagles claimed their first district championship since 2008 and their first region championship since 2009 to reach the brink of ending a 16-year state tournament drought.
Those dreams were all but dashed after an abysmal opening quarter.
Seymour logged double-digit turnovers in the first period, digging itself into a 20-point hole it could not climb out of in a 64-44 loss to Greeneville in the Class 3A sectionals on Saturday.
“I wish it was like when I was 10 years when I used to play video games and I could just hit restart,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “You wish you could do a couple of things over, but I can’t fault them for their effort and everything that they’ve given us because without them we’re not in this situation.
“I told them at the end, ‘Girls, you have no idea what you’ve done to revitalize everything going around this program.’ Nobody has cared about Seymour girls basketball in the last 15 years, and to be 32 minutes away from the state tournament in a packed house in our own gym, that’s what I’m going to take from this.”
Seymour (29-6) could very well have booked a trip to Murfreesboro if not for those first eight minutes.
The Lady Eagles kept pace in the first two minutes, but the few turnovers that were sprinkled in were a harbinger of things to come.
Greeneville (27-8) rattled off a 15-0 run over a two-minute, 58-second span to take a 24-6 lead with 2:58 remaining in the quarter. Eleven of those points came off of Seymour turnovers.
A Chloe Marsh 3-pointer after the Lady Eagles went a combined 2-of-4 on back-to-back trips to the free-throw line and a bucket by Delana Debusk in the final seconds boosted the Lady Greene Devils’ advantage to 29-9 at the end of the period.
“I knew that they had the ability to speed us up, and that’s what they did,” Hernandez said. “I was worried about it, but we only had one night to prepare for it. Wednesday night (after the region championship) was so emotional that I didn’t want to kill them Thursday or yesterday.
“I knew the magic number (for turnovers) was going to be 15 for the game, and with that many in the first quarter, we put ourselves too far behind the 8-ball.”
Seymour pulled within 13 after an Emma Watson 3-pointer with 4:14 remaining in the third quarter but never got closer than that.
The Lady Eagles continued to get the stops they needed, limiting the Lady Greene Devils to six points in the period, but endured a 2:47 scoring drought after a Bailey McCoy fastbreak layup with 3:34 left in the third that derailed any hopes of a comeback.
Seymour also left a lot of points at the free-throw line, going 23-for-34 as it took advantage of being in the bonus for large stretches of time.
“Unfortunately, we just didn’t make enough shots,” Hernandez said. “I thought we ended up getting a couple decent looks, and then nine missed free throws in the first half. When we’re able to stop and slow the pace down with those fouls, we have to make sure we’re taking advantage and we just didn’t.
“The plan was to cut it to nine at the end of the third. We got close, but they’re a good basketball team. They’ve been a top-10 team in the state all year just like us.”
Junior forward Brielle Turner paced the Lady Eagles with 12 points while Watson, Seymour’s lone senior, added 10 in the final game of her career.
An abundance of tears flowed after the final buzzer sounded, but those will turn into fuel for next season’s fire.
Seymour returns every player on its roster other than Watson, and it hopes to not only replicate its successes but build upon them.
“We’re going to work to make sure that we put ourselves back in this position next year,” Hernandez said. “With that taste they have in their mouth, I don’t think I’ll have to be in their ear too much.
“I think they saw tonight that to take that next step, it’s going to take a little bit more.”
