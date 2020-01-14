It took Heritage nearly five minutes to get on the board Tuesday against Bearden, but once junior Lexi Patty splashed a 3-pointer to break the ice, the Lady Mountaineers looked like a team worthy of sitting atop the District 4-AAA standings.
That is, until the fourth quarter when a bevy of uncharacteristic turnovers halted their offense and limited them to four points.
The drought cost No. 5 Heritage its 10-game winning streak in a 50-41 loss to No. 2 Bearden.
“We basically handed them the game,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “... It’s unexplainable because they really weren’t putting that much pressure on us, and we’ve seen that pressure all year.”
The Lady Mountaineers (16-2, 4-2 District 4-AAA) entered the fourth quarter with a two-point advantage, but that lead dissipated during a three-minute, 54-second spurt without a point.
Patty ended the drought with a mid-range jumper, but it took another 3:30 to get back on the board. During that latter span, the Lady Bulldogs (18-1, 6-0) built a nine-point lead that was far too much to overcome.
Heritage turned it over a season-high 22 times, with much of those coming during its scoreless spells in the first and fourth quarters.
“It was just really silly turnovers, like they’d pick their dribble up and just throw the ball,” Howard said. “We haven’t been doing that. I just think they got into the moment and got a little panicky.
“Coach (Summer) Russell told them to slow down because they were in too big a hurry, but some of them we just couldn’t get to slow down.”
The trio of Patty (16), Katlin Burger (11) and Emma Harig (11) combined to score 38 of the Lady Mountaineers’ 41 points. Sophomore Halle Waters scored the other three points.
“Our big three came to play, but our surrounding cast didn’t score,” Howard said. “We had to have everybody show up. If we could have gotten four or six points from somebody else, we would’ve won the game.”
Scoring more in the final period would’ve been a good recipe as well.
Instead, Heritage missed its opportunity to move into a tie for first place in the district standings. It will attempt to get back on track when it takes on county rival William Blount at 6 p.m. Friday.
“In our district, you need to win your home games and we’ve already lost two,” Howard said. “It’s a hard district — a meat grinder — and it’ll eat you up if you let it, or you can get better.
“You have to enjoy the ride and the challenge, and I don’t think these kids are done by any means.”
Heritage will learn the severity of the injury Wednesday.
“In reality, if he doesn’t get back, we’ve lost about 50 points on any given night (if you add the loss of Parker Rothery),” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “I’ve just never had this many injuries in my coaching career until I came here.
“We just hope and pray that it is just a minor knee thing.”
Senior Jacob Powell tallied a game-high 17 points, but nobody other than freshman Grant Campbell (5) managed to score more than two.
The Mountaineers have already matched their win total from a year ago, but a prolonged absence from Daniels may make it tough to reach five wins for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
At the very least, it provides more opportunities for younger players to gain experience that will hopefully benefit the program in the years to come.
“I keep telling the seniors that we’re planting a garden, but we may not be able to eat the food,” Godfrey said. “(The young guys are) getting a lot of experience, but it’s a tough baptism for them.
“I love challenges, and this is probably the toughest challenge I’ve ever had, but that’s OK.”
