Kevin Windle spoke to his William Blount boys for 20 minutes inside their locker room after their first game at Maryville Christmas Classic on Monday.
He reminded his Governors that good teams play with passion and intensity from the moment they step on to the court until the final whistle. He was disappointed because he didn’t think his players showed that urgency until the fourth quarter of their 63-46 loss to Stone Memorial.
The Governors (4-7) entered the fourth quarter trailing, 50-29. They outscored the Panthers, 17-13, in the final eight minutes, but didn’t have enough time to overcome the deficit.
Caden Williamson led William Blount with 12 points; Matt Clemmer scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the Governors close the game on a strong note.
“We played well in the fourth quarter, but we didn’t have that sense of urgency throughout the whole game,” Windle told The Daily Times. “I feel like if we played with that intensity and passion then good things are going to happen. There are little things we need to do better and it’s good because you can practice all you want to, but when you are in a game, your strengths and weaknesses are magnified, especially your weaknesses. We have to get better at a few of the simple things that we normally do well.”
One of those things includes taking better care of the basketball. The Governors struggled to establish an offensive rhythm against Stone Memorial (2-4) because they committed more than 20 turnovers. The Panthers didn’t wait long to capitalize on the miscues, scoring 10 unanswered points to seize a 10-2 lead in the first quarter.
William Blount continued to turn the ball over after halftime, scoring only five points in the third. That allowed Stone Memorial to stretch a 35-24 halftime lead to a 21-point cushion.
“Call it Christmas woes, or good defense by them — whatever you want to call it, but at one point I think we had more turnovers than shot attempts,” Windle said. “That’s not good basketball. … A lot of those were unforced. They were just us turning it over. Good teams don’t do that. We have to be better.”
The good news for the Governors is that the Maryville Christmas Classic will provide them the opportunity to do just that. They haven’t had many opportunities to play pre-district games because of the pandemic. Windle is hoping that this week’s slate of games helps his players grow before district play resumes.
“Hopefully we are preparing for district play,” Windle said. “We are getting out all the bugs, fixing the things we need to work on and eventually — if we keep working — good things are going to happen and we will improve for the postseason. We want to be good in February; that’s what we are working for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.