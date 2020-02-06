KNOXVILLE — Missing Rennia Davis against No. 8 Mississippi State spelled disaster for the Tennessee women’s basketball team.
The top scorer and rebounder for the No. 23 Lady Vols was sick with the flu Thursday night, leaving her watching from the sidecourt in a hoodie as Mississippi State took a 72-55 win in the Southeastern Conference contest.
Rae Burrell started in Davis’ place, and she appeared up to the task of filling those impossibly big shoes. The sophomore forward recorded a double-double, but it wasn’t enough to compensate for a problem that has plagued the Lady Vols all season — turnovers.
“Our turnovers don’t have anything to do with our schedule — it’s all on us,” Tennessee’s Jazmine Massengill said. “Just mental breakdowns, mental mistakes ... that’s really it. We can control our turnovers.”
Mississippi State (21-3, 9-1 SEC) did what it does best and forced Tennessee (17-6, 7-3) into 22 turnovers en route to the victory.
The Lady Vols’ turnovers outnumbered their 21 baskets.
Davis’ absence didn’t help matters, but Burrell did her part in keeping Tennessee within single digits until the third quarter. Burrell led the Lady Vols with 20 points — one shy of her career-best — along with a game-high 10 rebounds and three steals.
Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said he got the news about Davis nine minutes before tipoff.
“Obviously, you take a tremendous player off the floor for them,” Schaefer said. “I thought Rae Burrell just picked it up and made that impact.”
Even with Davis in the lineup, upsetting Mississippi State was a long shot. The Bulldogs force 22 turnovers a game while Tennessee averages more than 17. It made for an unfavorable — and predictable — matchup for Tennessee.
Mississippi State capitalized on the Lady Vols’ turnovers with 18 points while recording 14 steals. Tennessee freshman Jordan Horston accounted for six of those turnovers.
“You do have to give them a lot of credit with their defense — that’s what they do,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “They just wear on you so long that you’re bound to make a turnover.”
Tennessee held its own against Mississippi State in the first half. The Lady Vols went the first five minutes of the game without a turnover before ending the quarter with three.
A Kasiyahna Kushkituah layup gave Tennessee a 23-21 lead early in the second quarter before shots stopped falling for the Lady Vols. They went five minutes without a bucket, allowing Mississippi State to build a 38-25 lead with 1:37 left in the second quarter.
Horston gave the Lady Vols some life with five unanswered points that cut Mississippi State’s lead to 38-30 at halftime. In the third quarter, they pulled within six on a 7-2 run before Mississippi State took control for good.
“We had a game plan that I think our players believed in, and we were able to execute it for part of the game,” Harper said. “We just weren’t able to maintain that focus.”
In final seconds of the third quarter, Myah Taylor made a steal and took it home for a layup before the buzzer. The bucket put the Bulldogs ahead 56-40 — their largest lead yet — entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vols hit three of four 3-pointers in the final frame, but they couldn’t take care of the ball or get the stops they needed to close the gap.
Tennessee will get a week off before returning to action Thursday at LSU.
“We’re maybe a little bit tired — maybe a little bit beat up — but that’s no excuse,” Tennessee’s Lou Brown said. “The SEC teaches you to play in those circumstances — to perform — and that’s what the best teams do, so we need to step up to that and use this week to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.