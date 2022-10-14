KINGSPORT — William Blount knew that to have a chance against the No. 3 ranked team in the state, its execution would have to be flawless.
As it has been most of the season, that did not happen. The Governors suffered five interceptions in the opening half and had two bad center snaps snuff promising drives.
Dobyns Bennett blasted out to a 21-0 first quarter lead with only one offensive drive, benefiting from back-to-back pick-sixes. Another interception returned for a score and two short drives after more miscues led to a 49-0 halftime bulge and another disappointing night for William Blount (0-8, 0-4 Region 1-6A), as it fell 55-7.
Coming into its homecoming night averaging 39 points per game, Dobyns Bennett (7-1, 4-0) didn’t need to produce much offense to put up its second–highest point total of the year.
The Indians stopped the game-opening drive when the Governors failed to convert a fourth-down gamble after reaching the DB 19, and marched 81 yards in just five plays to take an early lead with five minutes of play gone. From that point, the Indians jumped out to a big lead without its offense returning to the field.
Two consecutive passes by WB quarterback Brett Cortez were picked off and returned for touchdowns. William Blount again mounted a short drive with two first downs but Cortez was picked again.
William Blount prevented damage after that turnover when T.J. Pierce stripped an Indian receiver struggling to get to the end zone. Cortez opened the next drive with a short pass, but Jonavan Gillespie jumped the route and ten yards later, had his second defensive touchdown of the night. The Indians were up 28-0 just ten seconds into the second quarter.
Bad center snaps foiled hopes for the next two possessions, putting the Governors behind the chains. Dobyns Bennett scored with short fields on the successive drives and took a 49-0 lead into halftime.
“We drove the ball up and down the field the first couple of series, but we kept having mistakes,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves said. “It’s easy for a casual observer to just say ‘aw, it’s another interception,’ but you know, one of those is a missed block, one of those is a wrong route, one of those is a loafed route.”
Cortez was also under immense pressure on most drop-backs. The rushing game was again ineffective, putting more pressure on the passing game, despite some hard running from sophomore Darius Brooks and freshman Ayden Kline.
With the running clock of the second half, Dobyns Bennett scored on its first possession with a 60-yard pass from backup Noah Blankenship to Will Hurd, then William Blount spent the rest of the third period on a lengthy 13-play drive to prevent the shutout.
Brooks and Kline picked up most of the yardage with hard running. After a holding call seemed to again curse another decent drive attempt, Cortez made the play of the game.
Cortez scrambled and eluded several tacklers. With open room to run in front, the junior alertly kept his eyes downfield and spotted Eli Walker all alone at the ten and hit him on the button.
Walker broke free from one would-be tackler to complete the 38-yard touchdown strike.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Reeves said. “They didn’t quit and they worked hard. This is not a one-year trip. We know it’s going to take a while, but we’ll get there.”
William Blount hosts Hardin Valley on Oct. 21 in game where one team will earn its first victory of the season.
