LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was early in the second quarter when the No. 13 Kentucky women’s basketball team hit its seventh 3-pointer of the game against No. 22 Tennessee.
The Lady Vols trailed by 13, and they appeared more than a little rattled. They committed four turnovers in the opening three minutes of the quarter before Tennessee coach Kellie Harper called a timeout.
It was at that point Tennessee kicked off a double-digit run for a halftime lead.
“When you have the opportunity (to win), which we thought we did, then we’ve got to find a way to pull it out,” Harper said. “Obviously, Kentucky did what they needed to do.”
Tennessee couldn’t sustain momentum for long enough stretches during Sunday’s SEC matchup to pull off an upset at Memorial Coliseum. The combination of abundant Tennessee turnovers, Kentucky’s sharp long-range shooting and Rhyne Howard’s career night produced a recipe for a 80-76 Lady Vols loss.
The Wildcats (12-2, 1-1) hit 13 3-pointers. A Cleveland, Tenn., native, Howard accounted for seven of those while scoring a career-high 37 points. Kentucky also got 28 points off Tennessee’s 21 turnovers.
Rennia Davis’ 27 points were largely to credit for the Lady Vols (11-3, 1-1) staying in the game.
“Rennia is a talented player,” Harper said. “She stayed positive. I think it could have been really easy for our team to quit on us when we were down in the first and third quarters, but they hung in there and kept plugging away, and they put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win the game.”
The Lady Vols were constantly playing from behind. Trailing 72-60 with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter, Tennessee made it a four-point game just over a minute later with an 8-0 run.
The last of those unanswered points came from a Jordan Horston layup after Lou Brown intercepted Kentucky’s inbounds pass to give the Lady Vols possession.
It felt like that moment could have been a game-changer, but Tennessee couldn’t capitalize on the momentum boost. The Lady Vols exchanged points with the Wildcats until time expired.
Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell said he was proud of the way his team kept its poise.
“You only have to win by one, and we found a way to get it done today,” Mitchell said. “Going forward, this is a great lesson for our team that you can change your mindset when it’s not going the way that you need it to go.”
The Wildcats were ruthless from behind the arc out the gate, going 5 for 6 in 3-pointers in the first quarter. In fitting fashion, Howard hit a buzzer-beating 3 to put Kentucky ahead 21-14 entering the second.
Kentucky opened the second quarter with another pair of 3’s for a 27-14 lead.
Harper said many of the 3-pointers Kentucky made were uncontested.
“When people play us, they don’t want to go inside because we’re so big,” Harper said. “They took the shots that were open, and they made a lot of them.”
However, it was at that point the Lady Vols collected themselves and began digging out of the hole.
A Burrell 3-pointer sparked the comeback, and a Burrell 3 tied things up with less than two minutes left in the first half. Jazmine Massengill gave Tennessee a 35-33 halftime edge with a jumper right before the buzzer.
“I feel like we’re capable of doing such things,” Davis said of the Lady Vols’ comebacks. “We just have to find that consistency.”
Kentucky found its groove again in the third quarter, during which the Wildcats made half of their eight 3-point attempts and the Lady Vols turned the ball over seven times.
Back-to-back Howard 3-pointers put the Wildcats ahead 50-37 seven minutes into the half before, once again, Tennessee got to work digging itself out of a 13-point hole. The Lady Vols answered with a 9-1 run to enter the fourth quarter down 51-46.
Tennessee put up 30 points in the fourth quarter, but it also allowed 29.
“We couldn’t guard them,” Harper said. “We still scored 76 points — that’s a lot of points — but we couldn’t slow them down. ... I just felt like we didn’t get the big stops when we needed them.”
