Turnovers plagued the Tennessee women’s basketball team Thursday night in an 83-75 loss at No. 22 Arkansas.
The Lady Vols (17-9, 7-6 SEC) recorded 23 turnovers which the Razorbacks (21-5, 9-4) converted into 23 points. It was the sixth time this season Tennessee has turned the ball over more than 20 times.
Rae Burrell led the Lady Vols in scoring with 21 points while Rennia Davis contributed 18 for Tennessee.
Arkansas pulled the game out of reach for the Lady Vols from behind the arc with 11 3-pointers — seven of which the Razorbacks scored in the fourth quarter.
Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with a game-high 29 points while going 5-for-9 in 3-pointers.
The Lady Vols entered the second quarter trailing 18-16 before the Razorback outscored them 15-9 in the second quarter for a 33-25 halftime lead.
Tennessee never went away, though. Davis hit a 3-pointer in The final 15 seconds that cut the deficit to four points, but it was too little, too late for the Lady Vols.
Tennessee returns to action Sunday against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is at noon.
