One of the worst offensive performances of the season on Tuesday night haunted Maryville College's women's basketball team in an 81-56 road loss to Piedmont College.
Maryville made 20 field goals but committed 32 turnovers. The Scots (15-7, 8-5 USA South Athletic Conference) trailed by 17 points at halftime and never got closer than 13 points in the third quarter.
Six Maryville players committed at least four turnovers.
Klaire Varney led the Scots with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. Shelby Hix scored 11 points, and Courtney Carruthers had seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
Maryville will close the regular season with three home games, the first of which comes on Feb. 12 against Covenant College.
