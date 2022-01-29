After struggling in the first two quarters, a halftime locker room ritual changed the Maryville College women’s basketball team’s outlook going into the second half on Saturday.
The Scots trailed by 17 at the intermission, collapsing under the pressure of a relentless press defense from Piedmont University in the second quarter that led to a barrage of turnovers and limited MC to four points in the last five minutes of the half.
At the break, MC tried putting the performance behind it and approached the last two quarters as a brand new game. For the most part, the Scots looked like a new team, cutting that sizable deficit to two points in the last minute, but turnovers plagued them again down the stretch and the Lady Lions pulled away to pick up a key USA South Conference win, 78-71 inside Cooper Athletics Center.
“We have this thing on our team where if you miss a shot, we’ll do a full circle,” senior guard Elsa Eckenrod told The Daily Times. “I did that. Everybody else in the locker room, we were spinning in circles saying, ‘OK, new person, new page.’ We knew what we needed to do to come out and make it a game.”
The Scots (7-10, 4-5 USA South Conference) outrebounded Piedmont, 45-34, led by forward Hailey Cronk with 10, and had five different players reach double figures with guard Courtney Carruthers leading the way with 18 points. Shelby Hix scored 12, nine of which came during her team’s furious second half comeback attempt and Jordan Heifner, Madison Williams and Eckenrod each finished with 10.
Foul trouble and turnovers deterred MC early with key starters Heifner and Eckenrod sitting long periods on the bench with multiple first-half fouls, and eight turnovers led to several scoring opportunities for Piedmont (15-3, 9-1 USA South), including 12 points from former MC transfer Klaire Varney.
The catalyst for the Lions’ strong second quarter close was a 15-0 run halfway through the period, helped along by the Scots’ inability to extend possessions and beat the press.
Playing more cleanly was the focal point of MC coach Darrin Travillian’s halftime message.
“My message (at halftime) was about poise,” Travillian said. “We talked about fouling, trying to play physical, about not being rattled and attack and get into an attack mode, get off our heels. That’s really it. The biggest thing for us was having poise to do the things that we needed to do and I felt like we did a lot more in the second half that we didn’t show in the first half.”
That talk appeared to have gotten through and MC proved it right out of the gate. Following an Eckenrod layup to open the third quarter, Hix hit the first three second-half 3-pointers to give the Scots a shot in the arm.
Out of the first media timeout, Jones put back a shot in the paint and Carruthers knocked down a three to cut Piedmont’s lead to single digits at 45-37, but the Lions threatened to pull away again, extending their advantage to 55-42 with just over three minutes to go in the third.
Piedmont eventually upped its lead to 11 going into the fourth quarter and had snatched the momentum back, but MC refused to go away.
Hix’s 3-pointer with eight minutes, 34 seconds left pulled the Scots back within eight and scores from Heifner and Eckenrod ignited a late push that made it 73-71 with less than two minutes left, but MC wasn’t able to score again as the Lions used their pressure to get some takeaways and scores to avoid the upset.
MC turned the ball over 22 times while Piedmont had 13.
“Coming into this game we talked about rebounds, turnovers and boards,” Travillian said. “We won the boards, we had more offensive rebounds than them, but we didn’t have that poise in the first half. We turned the ball over. We had more poise in the second half, but we still turned the ball over and that’s where a couple of possessions hurt us.”
After facing the No. 1 (Berea College) and No. 2 teams in the conference in their last two outings, the Scots have plenty of experience in high-pressure situations. Eckenrod is optimistic that experience will pay off in the home stretch of MC’s regular season slate.
“We just have to be able to handle that pressure,” Eckenrod said. “I think we have figured out that we can in that second half, which I’m hopeful in future games that we will (handle pressure) for sure.”
