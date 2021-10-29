Mykel Santos knew what he was capable of before anybody else.
The Maryville College junior wide receiver caught a single pass for 16 yards during the shortened 2021 spring season, but long days sharpening his craft were the impetus for the breakout campaign he is currently enjoying.
The Augusta, Georgia, native has recorded 40 catches for 425 yards and four touchdowns through the first eight games of the season. He is the first Maryville College wide receiver to snag 40 catches since Mario Williams in 2015 as well as — along with senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez — the first wideout to log more than 400 yards receiving since Mac Seagle in 2017.
“Hard work leads to you having confidence,” Santos told The Daily Times. “I worked hard for this moment, so there are no excuses why I can’t do the things that I’ve done this year.
“It gets to the point where nothing can break your confidence because you’re already there.”
Santos spent his offseason bouncing between morning workouts with the Scots and afternoon sessions with Penny Smith, former Fulton and Jacksonville State wide receiver and owner of Grade A Training in Knoxville.
Santos worked alongside some of the best wide receivers to come out of the area, including Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Zack Dobson and Kentel Williams.
“Really, training with them, it opened my eyes to what it takes to be great,” Santos said. “When you’re around a group of guys like that on a day-in, day-out basis, you begin to merge into one of them. That really allowed me to have the success that I’ve had this year.”
Rodgers offered the first words of encouragement to Santos after he was named a starter, telling him “to take the opportunity and run with it.”
He has done just that.
Santos hauled in five catches for 31 yards and a touchdown in Maryville College’s season opener against then-No. 25 Berry on Sept. 4. He has matched or surpassed that reception total in six of the seven games since.
“When I took over, the most experience that we had on the team was at the wide receiver position,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox said. “What has been amazing is how much different his role is now than it was in the spring because it was not this, but he had some success (early in the season) and his learning of what is going on and knowing the system inside and out has given him a lot more authentic confidence, and he’s seen the successes of it.”
As integral as Santos has been to the Scots’ offensive growth throughout the season, he has also helped lay the foundation for a budding program, passing along the knowledge of what it takes to become a standout player to those wide receiver beneath him.
“When you’re sitting here working hard, especially as an upperclassman, it motivates the younger guys to try and pick their game up and elevate in the best possible way because they look at you as a team leader,” Santos said. “As long as the young guys see it and they’re trying to do their best and develop day in and day out, that’s all the really matters because they’re the future of the program.
“You want to set that standard for them so they can set it for years to come.”
However, Santos is not quite ready to think about the future.
The Scots have two final regular season games, the first being against Huntingdon on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m., and he wants to put the finishing touches on the breakout campaign he worked so hard for.
“The biggest goal on my mind is beating Huntingdon because they’re a rival and got on top of us (in the spring) in overtime, and that’s been sitting with us all season,” Santos said. “It’s about finishing out the season strong. Stats are big and everything, but when you have great stats and aren’t winning games, at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter. I just want to win these last two games.”
