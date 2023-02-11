Twenty-one county wrestlers advanced to the sectional round after the Region 2-AA Individual Tournament Saturday at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium. Between the 14 weight classes, Maryville, Heritage and host William Blount combined for 21 top-four finishes and nine first-place victories ahead of next weekend’s sectionals at Bearden, where a trip to the state tournament will be on the line.
Maryville led the way with 14 wrestlers advancing to sectionals, as it won six different weight classes and a team score of 311.0 for the day, the highest of all 10 schools that competed Saturday.
“I’m very proud of them, they’re having a great year,” Maryville coach Alex Cate told The Daily Times. “It’s awesome that they were able to be region champs and have a lot of individual champs. I do think there are a handful of them that got challenged, probably would have loved to finish one place higher than they did. Hopefully that’s going to keep them hungry and motivated to keep pushing forwards with sectionals and state ahead of us.”
Maryville’s Coen Lovin became the school’s first four-time region champion, as he made quick work of Heritage’s Isaac Carpenter via fall (1:17) in the 126-pound class final. Lovin was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler in the lightweight division.
Ben Helton grinded out a close victory over Karns’ Logan Langley in a 3-2 decision in the 138-pound class final. Fellow Rebel Michael Colligan took home gold in the 170-pound class the easy way, as his finals competitor, Aidan Enters from Farragut, forfeited.
The Rebels then won each of the last three weight classes to close the finals against three Anderson County wrestlers. Thomas Stadel bested Ayden Derry (Fall 1:38) in the 195-pound class, Peyton Cooper pinned Eli Bratton (Fall 3:04) in the 220-pound class, and Hayden McDonald finished the competition by defeating Jayden Bullock (Fall 4:32) in the 285-pound class.
Maryville also had George Schwaiger (fourth in 106), Cameron Abbott (third in 113), Dominic Chimeno (second in 120), Daniel Halcomb (third in 132), Riley Lee (second in 145), Colin Walsh (second in 152), Caleb Millard (fourth in 160) and Christian Teaster (third in 182) advance to sectionals.
Though Maryville dominated the overall standings, Heritage faced the Rebels three times in a finals matchup and came out victorious twice. James Grimes bested Chimeno via fall (4:56) in the 120-pound class after trailing 6-1 early on. Grimes’ come-from-behind victory over Chimeno was good enough to win the tournament’s Most Competitive Match award.
Heritage’s other victor was Nathan McKee. He defeated Walsh in the 152-pound class by a 15-4 decision. McKee was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler in the heavyweight division.
“(120) was a really tough weight class. All those kids were pretty tough,” Heritage wrestling coach Jerry Teaster said. “The Maryville kid (Chimeno) has been ranked all year, and James ended up pulling it out and getting the pin.
“Nathan’s been underlooked right now, and I’m excited to see what’s going to happen at state for him. He’s got a really good shot. He’s at the top of his game right now.”
Heritage finished fourth overall with a team score of 142.0 and will send Brody Sanders (third in 106), Carpenter (second in 126) and Riley Napier (second in 132) to sectionals along with Grimes and McKee.
Two Governors also advanced, first-year wrestler Mykel Slusher, who finished fourth in the 285-pound class, and senior Kazbek Saypulaev, who took home gold in the 160-pound class by pinning Anderson County’s Josh Bingham (Fall 1:27).
Saypulaev had his postseason cut short last year when he suffered a head injury in his first match of the state tournament that sidelined him for the remainder of the championship. Govs wrestling coach Chadd Clabough is excited to see the noise a healthy Saypulaev can make this year.
“He’s kind of the staple of our team, a great leader and captain,” Clabough said. “The kid has put in so much work, and he deserves it. He deserves to go there and have a good weekend.”
