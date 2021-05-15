KNOXVILLE — Long-time veteran coach and local tennis advocate Marty Durand could not remember any year in the past when Blount County was as well-represented at regional championships of high school tennis teams.
All three Large Class District 4 schools had players qualify for the Region 2 Tournament held at the Tyson Tennis Center, with two teams winning championships to earn spots at the upcoming state tournament. Another opportunity was missed when William Blount sophomore Baylor Cupp was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of a scheduling conflict with the state tournament.
Jax Kirby and Max Willkomm of Maryville earned the first set of gold medals and the region’s bid for a state title in Murfreesboro by dominating in both semi-final and final game action.
The Rebel duo dispatched the Campbell County duo Andy Croley and Nat Walden without a blemish 6-0, 6-0 in the morning semifinals. Farragut foes Ryan Miller and Will Brown opened stronger, holding opening serves in each set, but Kirby and Willkomm rolled from that point to a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Sophomore Kirby and senior Willkomm showed great balance, with both players taking turns pushing back the opponents with long baseline drives to set up strong volleys from their partners.
“We are both solid players that can get it back to the baseline, which can help the net person poach,” Willkomm said. “I think we both excel at the net.”
After morning semifinal games, there was no doubt that another Blount County team would be joining Kirby and Willkomm in Murfreesboro starting May 25.
The William Blount tandem of Ella Webb and Estella Bookout, as well as the Maryville duo of Angelique Beswick and Rachel Huffer, took easy wins in the opening round.
The Maryville team dropped just one game with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Leigha Gregory and Rachel Kennard of Central. Webb and Bookout also quickly took care of their morning work to reach the finals with a 6-1, 6-1 romp over the Oak Ridge pair of Abby Hausladen and Sidney Ozcan.
The William Blount-Maryville pairing was an old rematch, as all four netters have played together and in competition for the last several years.
The two teams traded wins during the season, with William Blount winning in head-to-head league play earlier, while Beswick and Huffer prevailed with a 3-set win in district championships in late April.
With a trip to the Old Fort Park Tennis Complex for state finals being on the line, it was the Lady Governors taking the rubber match.
Maryville pulled out 5-2, allowed one break then held behind Huffer’s serve to take set one 6-4. William Blount then broke for an early 3-1 lead and took the second set 6-2. The third set opened with four straight breaks before Webb, a junior, became the first to hold her serve.
The Lady Govs then won three straight games to finish the day’s action with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win.
Asked about the slow start and any adjustments needed to turn around the results, Webb said, “We just focused more on getting returns in, and not hitting winners.”
“Yeah, just getting them in, “ sophomore Bookout added. “If we take our time, we play better than trying to rush things. We lost too many points trying to get it over quickly instead of just trying to let the point develop.”
The girls singles title went to Ayla Houser of Bearden. She won 6-4, 6-4 over Kinley Washington of Halls, who earlier knocked out Lane McAmis of Heritage 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-finals.
The Governors were one shot away from placing both of their top players in the finals. John Macon suffered a tough 3-set loss to Andrew Lee of Oak Ridge, while Cupp outlasted hard-hitting Luke Prince of Central.
Lee could not put Macon away until surviving with a 13-11 edge on the 3rd set tiebreaker, finishing up 6-7 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (11).
Cupp lost the first set but bounced back for a 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 win to reach the finals, thanks to encouragement at the right time from assistant coach Courney Snoderly.
“I was down 3-5 (second set) and my coach (Snoderly) came over and she was telling me to fight for every point, how every point mattered,” Cupp said. “That got me going, and I realized that the state tournament is a big challenge I wanted to go to. It made me fight harder.”
