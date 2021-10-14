LOUDON — Greenback’s only goal of the evening came in the 24th minute of the match, on a header from All-District player Isabella Belcher.
That was not surprising — Belcher had made plays all season — but the fact that it went into the Lady Cherokees’ own goal was.
That own goal proved to be the difference maker, as No. 2-seed Greenback suffered a 2-0 loss to No. 1 Loudon in the District 4-A championship Thursday at Dukes Field.
“It’s basically a communication breakdown,” Greenback head coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “If we had to do it over again, we probably stop that ball. Ninety-nine times out of 100, Brooke, our goalkeeper, gets that stop easily. It’s just salt in the wound at that point.”
Greenback’s own goal compounded another shocking play in the opening minutes when a defensive lapse left Loudon striker Kaden Brooks wide open. She did not miss, scoring from 20 yards out on right-footed floater.
“My center backs have been a strength all season long. They have been absolutely fantastic,” Fox said. “Sooner or later, we’re going to make an error. And unfortunately, we made an error tonight and it cost us right there. My center backs did a heck of a lot more for us this season than the one error. So we’ll look past that, but it certainly was a real indicator of how nervous we as a team were.”
Those nerves stemmed from the fact that Greenback (7-6-1, 4-2 District 4-A) was playing for its third consecutive district title against the only district team that defeated it in the regular season.
“We started off the game a little shell-shocked,” Fox said. “We gave up two goals that were both off errors. It’s those kind of mistakes at this point in the season, you can’t make mistakes like that and hope to get a win.”
And yet, the Lady Cherokees were still in the game up until the very end. Sophomore goalkeeper Brooke McConnell kept Loudon (15-1-1, 6-0) off the scoreboard after the early lapses, but Greenback could never capitalize against Loudon.
“They’re obviously very hard to score on, and if you look at their record this year, clearly that’s one of their strengths,” Fox said. “They’ve got a very good goalkeeper, and they proved it tonight.
“We had several good shots tonight on them. Kiki (Bishop) alone had at least two straight, on-frame shots that were good, hard strikes, but (Loudon’s keeper) was just right there to stop it. Maybe another place, another time, we get a couple of those goals.”
The Lady Cherokees cannot let the loss linger as they enter the Region 2-A tournament.
“We could play a better game than we played tonight, but you know what, we’ve got another chance,” Fox said. “Tuesday is another chance at it. We’ll get back up off the ground and take another swing. We think we’ll do fine Tuesday. It’s going to be a tough game, no doubt, but we’re glad that we have a chance.”
