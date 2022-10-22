Tyner Academy’s defense was going to be a tough shell to crack, there was no doubt about that.
Entering the night, the Rams — ranked No. 1 in Class 2-A — had allowed only four touchdowns on the season. The pressure would not only be on No. 1 Alcoa to break through a stingy defense, which it did in a 42-20 win over Tyner Friday night at Goddard Field, but it would be up to its defense to keep the game close.
“You’re going to have an off night on offense,” Alcoa head coach Brian Nix said. “You should never have an off night on defense. A shooter can have an off night but box out rebounds. Cliche, right? A hitter can have an off night, but you can play great in the field in baseball.
“Well, a quarterback can have an off night — you can face a fast defense — and we always say, 14 to 17 points should be enough against anybody on defense. We should be solid enough on defense, not give up big plays and tackle, which is the biggest thing.”
Alcoa’s defense more than made up for a lackluster start from its offense. The Tornadoes opened the game with a scoring drive that was capped with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Zach Lunsford to Luke Cannon, but the offense went ice cold and punted on its next two possessions before halftime. However, they still held on to a seven-point lead thanks to the job that their defense did.
Twice in the first half, Tyner seriously threatened with a first-and-goal opportunity deep in Alcoa territory. Both times, the Rams came up empty as Alcoa’s defensive front bent but did not break.
The first time, a couple of long runs by Markey McKinley set the Rams up inside the 10. Their quarterback Josh Jackson threw incomplete on first down and then McKinley was taken down behind the line for a huge loss on second. That proved crucial because Tyner got 11 yards right back on third down all the way to the one, but Brennen Duggan broke up Jackson’s fourth-down attempt to keep Tyner off the scoreboard.
After a quick three-and-out on offense, the Tornado defense faced a similar situation. Back-to-back completions of 17 and 29 yards set up Tyner on the goal line. McKinley carried the football on the first three downs and lost two yards in total. On fourth-and-goal, Jackson passed to Jarius Cameron, but the Tornado defense kept him out of the end zone.
“One thing about Alcoa is if we’re not moving the ball very well, you can always count on our defense to make some stops and make some plays,” junior linebacker Elijah Cannon, who was right in the middle of both goal line stands, said. “That’s one of the big pluses we have here. Coach Nix does a great job calling and preparing us in practice every week.”
Red-zone defense is a scenario that Nix feels is of utmost importance, so he addresses it every day at practice. The work throughout the week paid off, as the Tornado defense twice kept Tyner off the scoreboard and its offense in a position to pull away, which it eventually did with a 28-point third quarter.
“We have a lot of times where you’re going to break a 30-yard run and we’re going to tackle you inside the 10, but we work on red zone defense every day,” Nix said. “I want to work those scenarios that change the game. That goal line stand was our kids making up their minds that they weren’t going to let (Tyner) in.”
