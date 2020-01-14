Two King's Academy volleyball players earned All-State honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association for their performances during the 2019 season.
Junior setter Kolbie Greene and junior middle blocker Alexa Austin led the Lady Lions to the Division II, Class A state tournament for the first time.
Greene averaged 7.6 assists and 3.1 digs per set on her way to Region MVP honors.
Austin averaged 3.2 kills per set and had a .218 attack percentage. She also had 53 blocks and 49 aces in 100 sets.
