Tennessee will have two all-conference honorees when it takes the court at the women's SEC Tournament Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina.
Junior forward Rennia Davis was one of eight players chosen for the All-SEC first team, and guard Jordan Horston was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Davis is Tennessee's leading scorer (18.3 points) and leading rebounder (8.3 rebounds). Those statistics rank third and sixth among conference players.
Horston has started 22 of 29 games during her rookie season and has scored in double figures 14 times. She leads UT in with 4.8 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game.
Her 139 assists are the third-most for a freshman in team history.
The Lady Vols open the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the winner of today's game between Missouri and Ole Miss.
