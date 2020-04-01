Tennessee sophomore guards Jazmine Massengill and Zaay Green entered the transfer portal this week.
Massengill made an announcement Tuesday via Twitter before Green did the same Wednesday with an Instagram post.
Last season, Massengill started in 30 of 31 games while averaging 6.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.
“After praying and receiving support from my family, I’ve made the most difficult decision and decided to put my name in the transfer portal,” Massengill tweeted. “I truly appreciate my teammates and the coaching staff for their support and allowing me to do what is in my best interest. I’m also thankful to Tennessee for allowing me to play for such a prestige basketball program in front of an amazing group of fans.”
Green competed in the Lady Vols’ first two games before suffering an ACL tear that sidelined her for the rest of the season. She led Tennessee in scoring with 17 points in its season opener at ETSU.
“I’m very grateful for the memories, but due to my actions and decisions and the coaches, it has been best for me to part my ways from the University of Tennessee and figure out what is best for Zaay Green,” Green wrote. “Just know my journey does not end here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.