Alcoa junior point guard Jahvin Carter and William Blount junior guard Caden Windle received Tennessee Sports Writer Association All-State recognition Tuesday after piloting their respective teams to historic campaigns.
Carter — a Class 2A selection for the second consecutive season — averaged 27.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game to lead Alcoa (30-8) to its first state championship since 1967, winning it with a transition layup in the final seconds.
Windle, a first-time Class 4A All-State selection, averaged 22.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 57% from the floor, 40% from behind the 3-point line and 82% from the free-throw line to lead William Blount (30-6) to its first district championship since 2002-03 and their first sectional appearance since 2001-02. A controversial foul call in the final seconds of that sectional versus Dobyns-Bennett cost William Blount (30-6) an opportunity to play in its first ever state tournament.
Both Carter and Windle also ascended to the top of their respective programs all-time scoring list this season.
Carter, the District 2-2A Player of the Year, surpassed Travis Stinnett’s previous mark of 1,748 points during a 62-point performance against Cumberland Gap on Feb. 7, setting the single-game scoring record as well.
Windle tallied 17 points in the Governors’ season-ending loss to best Micah Ballard’s all-time scoring record of 1,288 points. Windle also set the single-season program record for points in a single season with 767 — 190 more than Matthew Clemmer’s mark of 577 in 2021-22.
Trending Recipe Videos
Follow @Troy_Provost for more from sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.