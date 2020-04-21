Two local girls basketball players earned All-State honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Maryville junior Denae Fritz and King’s Academy sophomore Jennifer Sullivan earned the award following standout seasons in which they led their teams to the TSSAA state tournament.
Fritz, this season’s Daily Times Player of the Year, was one of three finalists for the Class AAA Miss Basketball Award following a season in which she averaged 21.1 points, 11.8 rebounds. 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Fritz also shot 54.6% from the floor, including 40.4% from the 3-point line. The Lady Rebels (30-5) qualified for their first state tournament since 1999. They lost to Whitehaven in the first round on March 11.
Sullivan led TKA (25-7) to the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Lady Lions had the lead with less than two minutes to go in the state championship game but lost to Trinity Christian Academy.
Sullivan, who played on TKA’s varsity team as an eighth-grader and eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark as a freshman, averaged 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals this season. She also shot 54% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range.
