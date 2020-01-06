Two Maryville College basketball players were honored by the USA South Athletic Conference for their recent performances.
Junior Klaire Varney was named the league's Women's Player of the Week after helping the Scots to two big victories over Sewanee and Piedmont.
She averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, 4.5 steals and 1.5 assists as Maryville won both games by 29 points.
Brice Martin was named the USA South's Men's Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row.
Martin averaged 12 points, 2.5 rebounds and two blocks as the Scots picked up their first two wins of the season.
