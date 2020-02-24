Two Maryville College athletes were named Rookies of the Week by the USA South Athletic Conference for their performances last week.
Freshman basketball player Brice Martin earned the award for the fourth time this season after he averaged nine points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks per game as Maryville went 1-1.
Martin had eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in Saturday's win over LaGrange in the regular season finale that clinched a berth for the Scots in the conference tournament.
Softball player Courtney Deck earned the award after piling up the statistics in her first four games as a college player.
Deck, a Heritage High School graduate, was 9-for-12 (.750) with nine runs scored and three RBIs from the No. 2 spot in the batting order as the Scots went 3-1 in games against Webster and Center.
She went 5-for-5 in a 15-14 loss to Webster on Sunday.
She had a double, a triple and four walks on her way to a .813 on-base percentage and 1.000 slugging percentage. She also stole two bases.
