Maryville College junior wide receiver Mykel Santos and Maryville College senior forward Austin Vineyard earned USA South recognition Monday.
Santos was named the conference's special teams player of the week after posting an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown in the Scots' 31-26 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.
Vineyard was tabbed as the men's soccer player of the week after scoring three goals in a pair of Maryville College wins. He found the back of the net twice in a 3-1 win over Berea on Oct. 12 and then scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Brevard on Saturday.
