A pair of Maryville College standouts were recognized when the USA South Athletic Conference announced its 2019-20 all-conference awards for women's basketball on Thursday.
Junior guard Klaire Varney was named as a first-team all-conference selection. The Crossville native finished fifth in the league in scoring with 15.8 points per game while recording 149 rebounds and 100 assists. On defense, Varney averaged 4.5 steals.
"Klaire was definitely deserving of this great honor — she impacts the game in so many ways on both ends of the floor," Maryville coach Darrin Travillian said. "As impressive as her scoring and playmaking have been, the number of steals and rebounds she averaged truly reflected her overall influence on the game."
Freshman guard Courtney Carruthers earned USA South West Division second-team honors after the rookie averaged 15.3 points while connecting on over 39% of her attempts from beyond the arc.
"Court had a tremendous year as a shot-maker," Travillian said. "She demonstrated the ability to knock down jumpers, as well as a propensity for getting to the rim. Her impact was definitely obvious from her very first game."
For her hard work, dedication, and development throughout, the Maryville coaching staff named junior center Holland Jerrolds the Scots' All-Sportsmanship recipient.
