Maryville College coach Ben Fox admitted there were some “tough conversations” after he named Nelson Smith the starting quarterback over spring incumbent Trevor Thomas.
The decision to move to a two-quarterback system following four weeks of offensive inconsistency and the dialogue that ensued was far less difficult.
Smith started under center in Maryville College’s 38-17 victory over Southern Virginia on Saturday at Honaker Field but handed the reigns of the offense over to Thomas for the final three offensive possessions of the first half.
“I felt like we kind of needed a spark,” Fox told The Daily Times. “We changed some of our sideline operations to keep both of them engaged. We told them that they were both going to play throughout the week and settled on the plan.
“We didn’t call any different plays for either of them. We just let them play because they’ve both played a lot of football. I give Trevor credit because he was ready to go, and he came in and did all the things he did in the spring.”
The Scots (1-4, 1-2 USA South) punted on each of their first two offensive series, but Smith connected with senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez for a 51-yard gain to set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown by freshman running back Cam Malone to trim the deficit to 10-7.
Maryville College stuck to the plan to insert Thomas under center on its fourth possession despite the previous scoring drive. The Rome, Georgia, native led a 10-play, 57-yard drive before throwing an interception on his first opportunity but bounced back with a 39-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Mykel Santos on a bubble screen. He also moved into Southern Virginia territory during the two-minute drill before throwing three straight incomplete passes for a turnover-on-downs.
Smith started the second half and proceeded to put the game out of reach with three consecutive touchdown drives.
The Joelton native went 9-for-10 for 143 yards with a pair of touchdowns — the first of which was a 26-yard pass to Cortez and the second being a 3-yard toss to sophomore tight end Danner Hill — during that span. He also scampered for a 9-yard score.
“I think what that did was drive a little bit more competition,” Smith said. “It gave us a chance to compete. I’m here to be the guy and lead this team, but ultimately it comes down to getting the win. I think the whole offense executed and did what we could to put ourselves in the position to win.”
Victories have been hard to come by in part because of an anemic run game that averaged 1.3 yards per carry through the first four games of the season, but Thomas’ insertion into the lineup helped cure those ails.
Thomas’ athleticism allowed the Scots to use more read-option runs, and it led to 185 yards on 45 carries — 41 more than they had in the four previous games combined. Thomas rushed for 34 yards on eight carries, two of which were sacks that accounted for minus-15 yards.
“He is really comfortable reading end defenders and being a run component,” Fox said. “He is somebody you have to account for because Trevor is very dynamic when he runs.”
Smith and Thomas each have their own unique traits that they leaned on during fall camp while in competition with each other, but against Southern Virginia the combination of the former’s strong, accurate arm and the latter’s playmaking ability led to Maryville College’s most successful offensive performance to date.
“When you’re a competitor, you want to be out there playing,” Fox said. “Both of them want to be playing, but both of them also love this team. They made a ‘we’ decision, not a ‘me’ decision, and I respect both of them for that.
“They were both engaged and talking to each other, and that shows a lot of maturity. There is only one of them that can play at once, but that camaraderie between them is different.”
