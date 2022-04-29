Dalton Fiegle made two heads up plays in one sequence that may have changed Alcoa's fortunes for the better Friday.
Trailing Greenback by a run in a late season non-district match up at Alcoa High School, the Cherokees were in position to add to their lead in the top of the fourth inning when Carson Moore hit a hard grounder towards Fiegle at third base.
The ball looked like it was going to slip into the outfield and lead to loaded bases for Greenback, but Fiegle stretched out his arm to field it, then got back to the bag to end the inning. In the bottom frame, the Tornadoes plated two runs to take the lead, eventually downing the Cherokees, 4-2.
"Dalton made a great play," Alcoa coach Steve Dunn told The Daily Times. "He made a wonderful play in the fourth inning. It could have been 3-1 and (Greenback) would have had runners on second and third. I thought that was the turning point in the game. He made a great play that got us out of the inning."
It took defensive plays like Fiegle's to get Alcoa (16-8) past the Class 1A Cherokees as the Tornadoes struggled at the plate with just six hits. Their first run that gave them a 1-0 lead in the first came on a bases loaded hit on Isaac Whitehead on a pitch thrown by Greenback pitcher Caden Lawson to score Colt Whaley.
The Cherokees (13-9) answered in the second, tying the game on a Landon Clifford RBI double to left field. They scored again in the third after Brady Collins hit a sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run.
Alcoa couldn't generate enough hits in response to that point.
"I wasn't really happy with the way we approached it at the plate today," Dunn said. "They ended up getting the job done. (Greenback) is a really good 1A baseball team and (Greenback coach Justin Ridenour) has done a good job with them. They gave us a good game. I didn't think we battled well in the box."
The Tornadoes started to find some success in the fourth after Fiegle's play got them out of trouble in the previous frame. Appropriately, it was Fiegle that opened up the inning with a single. Brennan Duggan moved him into scoring position with a hit of his own in the following at-bat, then Bryson O'Hara scored him on a double off of the left-field wall.
Burchfield's fly out to center gave Duggan enough time to score from third and put Alcoa in front for good. Whithead's RBI double in the fifth added some insurance as O'Hara held off Greenback on the mound, tallying four strikeouts to earn the win.
"I thought Bryson did a good job," Dunn said. "He's been a nice surprise for us. He came out and not only did he get the win, he threw seven innings and saved us some arms for (Saturday). He did a great job for us."
On the other side of the field in Greenback's postgame huddle, Ridenour made clear to his team that losses are never anything to celebrate, but he left Alcoa with plenty positive takeaways, especially with the way the Cherokees, fresh off of a claiming the District 4-1A regular season title earlier this week, went toe to toe with the Class 2A Tornadoes.
"I told our guys after the game, we're never happy with a loss," Ridenour said. "I thought we were competitive, I thought we had competitive at-bats, I thought we threw strikes. If you do those three things, you're going to be in the ball game, especially against a good team."
Lawson was able to keep Greenback in it, going four innings and throwing four strikeouts against three hits.
"I'll be honest, I don't think (Lawson) had his stuff," Ridenour said. "He didn't have the velocity that maybe he normally has, but what I told him when I went out there was, 'Keep competing. Keep pounding the zone, give the defense a shot and keep us in the game.' He didn't have his best stuff but he kept competing, especially against a good lineup like Aloca."
Having wrapped up their respective district slates, both teams will look to finish off the regular season strong in the coming days. Alcoa next travels to rival Maryville and Greenback plays at Maryville Christian, both games happening later today at noon and 1 p.m., respectively.
"I just want us to compete a little bit (against Maryville)," Dunn said. "I want them to come out and compete and do a better job in the box, compete on pitches. We're going to throw some of our younger pitchers and expose them to some good hitters. I want them to come out and get a little more mentally tough, learn to throw strikes and hopefully just have a good day of playing baseball."
