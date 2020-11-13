DJ Burks would not mind playing Bradley Central every week.
The junior wide receiver and safety had the first multi-touchdown game of his career when Maryville faced Bradley Central in the regular season on Oct. 8, and he somehow managed to top that performance Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
He once again found the end zone twice while also adding a pair of interceptions to lead the Rebels to a 35-6 victory inside Shields Stadium that locked up a quarterfinal spot against an opponent yet to be determined after a bizarre incident in Kingsport.
“Nothing he does amazes me anymore because he’s just that kind of kid,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “DJ is just so intelligent and understands what we’re trying to get done on offense and defense.
“He’s a great athlete. He’s strong and fast, catches it well and does all these great things, but in my opinion, what makes him so good is how he uses his brain to play the game. He thinks about what he’s doing, and there is no question that makes him a better player.”
Burks’ football IQ was never on display more than on a first-and-10 throw from Bradley Central quarterback Aiden McClary in the second quarter as he ranged from one hash to the other, laying out for his second interception.
“They like to throw to No. 2 (Kanon Hall) and No. 3 (Javon Burke) the most, and they were both on the opposite side of me,” Burks said. “Coach (Nick) White had a good game plan, and he rotated me into the middle of the field. I saw No. 2 break toward the middle, and I just read the quarterback and made the play.”
It was enough to affect Bradley Central’s play calling going forward. Most of McClary’s passes following the interception were to the left side of the field where Burks was not a factor.
The Bears would have been better suited to learn that lesson after Burks’ first interception ended their first offensive possession and set up a 34-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Carson Jones to junior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry that gave Maryville a 14-0 lead.
Two possessions later, Burks made his first splash on the offensive side of the ball, settling in behind center and taking a quarterback draw 19 yards to pay dirt. He added a 48-yard catch-and-run on the final play of the third quarter to force a running clock that expedited the final whistle that sent Maryville to the quarterfinals for the 24th consecutive season.
Burks finished with more than 100 total yards, logging a team-high 89 yards on four catches to go along with his touchdown run.
As of now, it is still unknown who the Rebels will play Friday. Dobyns-Bennett and McMinn County had their game cancelled because of a COVID-19 issue right before kickoff. A TSSAA official told 5StarPreps that a ruling on the situation “will come on Monday most likely,” and added that there was “no chance” the game would be played next week.
“I’m kind of numb to it at this point,” Hunt said. “We’re just going to do the next right thing, and the next right thing for us is to continue to practice and get better, and hopefully by Monday we’ll know who we’re playing.
“Nothing surprises me because this is 2020 and the unexpected is now the expected.”
The Rebels defeated McMinn County, 21-2, to win their 20th consecutive region championship on Oct. 23 and eliminated Dobyns-Bennett in the quarterfinals with a 45-10 victory last season. No matter which team occupies the opposite sideline next week, Maryville will be ready to replicate those results.
“I don’t think it matters,” Burks said. “The coaches will figure everything out this weekend, and we’ll show up Monday and go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.