KNOXVILLE — Bayler Cupp and John Macon didn’t have much more to prove to coach Wendy Petty.
The William Blount doubles duo made history last year, becoming the school’s first boys pair to make it to the state tournament. Despite bowing out in the opening match at state, Cupp and Macon proved their mettle and entered their senior seasons established as one of the county’s top teams.
Whatever was left for the two to prove, they’ve more than done so with an equally strong run this season.
Cupp and Macon continued that run Monday in the Region 2-AA Individual Tournament semifinals, securing a 6-0, 6-0 win over Powell’s Bryce Jardret and Ty Judy and advancing to the region championship match. Consider their coach convinced.
“I think (Cupp and Macon) are even better players this year than they were last year,” Petty told The Daily Times. “Couldn’t ask for more from them.”
The pair will face off with Hardin Valley’s Garrett Anderson and Billy Bennett at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Knoxville Racquet Club for the region finals, looking to once again punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Joining Cupp and Macon in the region finals is William Blount’s Ava Webb and Reese Boring, who defeated Fulton’s Ordreille Uwimana and Ashlyn Diaz, 6-1, 6-0, in Monday’s semifinals. It’s the duo’s first season as a doubles team, but Petty has already seen the fruits of having the two compete as partners.
“They play together well,” Petty said. “They communicate well with each other. They complement each other well, so I’m not surprised that they’ve had the success they’ve had. They deserve it.”
“Always proud of (both the boys and girls),” she added. “Always proud of how they play and that both teams have reached the region championship. That’s an accomplishment.”
In a rematch of the district finals, Webb and Boring will play against Maryville’s Lea Washburn and Maddie Myers in the region championship. The Maryville duo on Monday defeated Central’s Allie Gregory and Lydia Carr, 6-1, 6-3, securing their own berth in the region finals.
It was a significant accomplishment for two players who are still early in their high school careers.
“I’m so happy for them, especially being a freshman and a sophomore,” Maryville coach Christian Burns said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better for that.”
“I think going out there and trying to play aggressive and play our game and not play to their level was a good motivator for us to be able to win,” Washburn added.
The last time the William Blount and Maryville pairs matched up, Washburn and Myers won in three sets. With the stakes even higher, Burns expects a similar result on Tuesday between the two evenly matched pairs.
“I can just tell you right now, tomorrow’s match will be another three-set classic,” Burns said.
For Washburn, the idea of advancing to the state tournament as a freshman is tantalizing, but she knows the talent she and Myers will have to overcome in order to get there. Still, they’re looking forward to playing friends of theirs whom they’ve known for a while, Washburn said.
A win Tuesday would also be another positive during a season in which Washburn and Myers have grown together, both on the court and off of it.
“It’s just crazy the relationship that we’ve built,” Myers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.