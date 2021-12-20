With its top player still adjusting after missing time with illness, the Heritage boys basketball team was in need of someone stepping up in Grant Campbell’s place in the second half against Grace Christian Academy on Friday.
The Mountaineers struggled shooting the ball for much of their Christmas Tournament bout with the Rams, and Campbell, who sat out Friday’s District 4-4A opener at William Blount, looked like he was trying to regain his footing in his first game back.
That led to an increase in minutes for sophomore Colby Smith for the second-straight game, and he provided exactly what Heritage needed down the stretch.
Scoring 10 points in the second half and 15 overall, Smith helped the Mountaineers overcome a slow start and a third-quarter deficit to beat Grace Christian Academy, 53-45, at Heritage High School.
“Grant’s been out a little bit,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. “Colby came in and played well at William Blount and he played well for us today. He gave us a big boost inside. Boy, we needed it, big time.”
The Rams (2-9) held the Mountaineers to just one point in the first quarter, which came off of a Chase Ridings free throw, while they raced out to a 9-1 advantage in the first eight minutes. Jonathan Roberts hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and continue Grace Christian’s onslaught to make it 12-1.
In desperate need of a response, it took another sophomore off the bench to kickstart Heritage (6-6) as Ty Keeble connected from deep with five minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half; they were the first points of an 8-0 run that pulled the Mountaineers within five at 14-9.
Keeble turned in a team-high 20-point performance, making five 3-pointers in the process and helping keep Heritage in the game after stumbling out of the gate.
“Ty has had games already this year where he’s come off the bench and shot the ball well for us,” Flatford said. “Tonight was no exception. He’s got a nice shot and he’s made some big shots for us. I’m really proud of both (Keeble and Smith) because if they don’t give us what they give us, it’s probably a different outcome.”
The Mountaineers outscored Grace Christian, 17-11, to close out the first half with scores from Dylan Varitek and Jet Murrell in addition to the eight and five points that Keeble and Smith provided, respectively, in the frame.
Heritage grabbed its first lead since the opening minutes of the first quarter at the three minute, 27 second mark of the third with a pair of free throws from Varitek to make it 23-22, although the Mountaineers couldn’t hold it.
Even when Heritage managed its largest lead at that point when another Keeble 3-pointer put it ahead 31-26, the Rams answered with back-to-back 3-pointers of their own to reclaim the lead at 32-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Camden Mabe scored to open up the fourth and extend Grace Christian’s lead to 34-31, but Smith went 2-for-2 at the free throw line on the Mountaineers’ next possession and Heritage went on a 9-0 run that the Rams had no answer for this time around.
“The positive that I take away is how some of the young guys played,” Flatford said. “We’re playing a lot of young guys, so for them to come in and do those things was encouraging for us I feel like. For us to fall behind 12-1 at the very beginning of the game, it looked like we were just dead on arrival, and for us to claw back and eventually win, we didn’t back down. That was encouraging as well.”
The Lady Mountaineers (10-2) led 33-7 at halftime and showed no signs of letdown the rest of the way as they pushed their win streak to seven games.
“That’s what tournaments are about, you don’t know who you’re going to play,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “I thought our kids played really hard and played our zone well. We played zone the whole game. We’ve been working on that matchup and I thought that we just got out and shared the ball and we scored a lot of points.”
Jay Coker led the Lady Mountaineers in scoring with 10 points, including two second half 3-pointers while Bekah Gardner tallied nine points.
For Grace Christian (0-9), Carlee Adkins led the team with five points.
With a sizable lead for most of the contest, Howard was able to give his bench valuable minutes and was impressed with what they did with the opportunity.
“Anytime you’re able to do stuff like that, that just gives those young players some valuable experience to get in that atmosphere,” Howard said. “I think they get a lot of nerves out, but I thought we rebounded the ball well. It was just a good team win.”
