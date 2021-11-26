Heritage coach Brad Flatford was worried his team would be too thin if the Mountaineers’ game against McMinn County went into overtime.
He didn’t have to worry about it thanks to Ty Keeble.
Heritage led by as much as 13 in the second half against the Cherokees on the first day of the Heritage Thanksgiving Tournament, but late foul trouble, turnovers and a game-high 28-point performance from Ty Runyan allowed McMinn to tie it up with less than eight seconds left before Keeble banked in a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Mountaineers a thrilling 76-73 win on Friday.
“Ty making that shot was probably a good thing because if we got to overtime we wouldn’t have our point guard and it would have been an uphill climb for us,” Flatford told The Daily Times.”(Keeble) shoots the ball really good. He’s got a nice shot. He plays hard, he’s really smart. He got put in a tough spot there with 20 seconds to go and did what he had to do right there. Just shoot it. That’s what he did.”
Grant Campbell finished with 25 points and Jet Murrell added 18 more in a game that was largely controlled by Heritage (1-3) for the first two-and-a-half quarters.
“I thought in the first half, we ran the ball really well in terms of our half-court offense,” Flatford said. “We executed early and I was really proud of our guys for that.”
A back-and-forth opening quarter gave way to a dominating end to the first half for the Mountaineers, who took a 43-34 advantage into the intermission, but the Cherokees (2-2) came out of the locker room with what appeared to be renewed energy.
Within the first two minutes of the third quarter, Runyan hit a corner 3 and an and-1 to cut into Heritage’s lead.
Campbell helped ignite another Mountaineers’ run with a put-back that was the first of seven straight points that swelled their lead to 52-44, but the Cherokees wouldn’t go away and two critical fouls on Runyan drives inside of 30 seconds led to four points from the free-throw line that tied it up at 73-73.
Keeble’s score at the buzzer helped Heritage to its first win of the young season, and it also provided inspiration for a Mountaineers’ team that has struggled to finish and maintain leads in their previous three games.
“Our effort was really good, we played extremely hard,” Flatford told The Daily Times. “We didn’t do a very good job of taking care of the ball late and gave (McMinn) some easy buckets, let them get back in it. That’s kind of been a problem of ours in the first four games.”
Heritage hopes to carry the momentum from Friday’s win into Saturday’s home tilt against Knox Central at 10:30 a.m.
“I’d like to see us come out and be focused on the offensive end like we were today and how we run our offense,” Flatford said. “Central’s got some good young guys that can shoot the ball and make you defend, so probably more of a half-court game. We’ve got a lot of respect for them, so we know we’ll have our hands full with Central.”
After being unable to sustain a run in the first half and holding a 27-23 lead at halftime, McMinn tried going for a corner 3-pointer to add to its momentum in the third quarter, but Daniels swatted the ball away and Kinsi Carnes, who finished with 12 points, took it to the other end of the floor and scored on a layup.
That sequence kickstarted an 11-3 run and the Lady Mountaineers (2-2) cruised the rest of the way.
“(Daniels) is our defensive wiz,” Howard said. “She can make the big plays. She’s athletic as heck. You know, that play gave us that little spark and I don’t think we surrendered after that.”
Before the second-half resurgence, Heritage had a sloppy showing in the first two quarters due to turnovers that kept the Lady Cherokees within striking distance.
Howard addressed those issues at halftime and his team responded.
“(I told them at halftime) just to quit with stupid turnovers,” Howard said. “We were making such bad passes. You know, we’d get an eight-point lead and then they decided to make bad passes, but they decided to play some really good, solid defense. We had some kids step up.”
The Lady Mountaineers next turn their attention to Knoxville Webb for a Saturday matinee at noon on the final day of the tournament.
Howard hopes to see more of what he saw out of his defense and the emphasis on limiting turnovers that they displayed against McMinn County carry over into that matchup.
“I just want to see them stop the stupid turnovers,” Howard said. “Webb is a heck of a team and they’re well coached. We’ll have our hands full in the morning.”
