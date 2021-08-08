KNOXVILLE — Tyler Baron has grown up a lot in a year.
A local product out of Knoxville Catholic High School in the 2020 signing class, Baron was thrown into the fire in a reserve role as a freshman outside linebacker last season, appearing in all 10 games for Tennessee and recording 21 tackles and three sacks.
While Baron picked up plenty of on-field experience, the firing of Jeremy Pruitt and the subsequent hiring of Josh Heupel forced him into new adjustments, including playing for a new coaching staff and in a new system.
Despite the changes, Baron has worked to emerge as a leader of a Vols defense in transition.
“I am definitely trying to take a bigger role in leading this team and being a voice and representing my actions more so than being vocal,” Baron said. “I am trying to lead by example and just show everybody that this is what we’re going to do and this is the program we’re going to be.”
The 6-foot-5 Baron began his transformation in the offseason, putting on 12 pounds since the end of his freshman campaign, now weighing in around 260 pounds as he works to become a quicker pass rusher in first-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks system.
“I love it,” Baron said. “Coach (Tim) Banks giving us the ability to have personality and put ourselves in a bunch of different situations to show them we can do it. Whether that’s dropping in coverage, covering people down the field, rushing off the edge on the side-he just puts us in different situations to show versatility.”
Tennessee is just four days into fall camp, with Friday marking the first day in half pads and minimum contact at Haslam Field.
While it’s early in camp, outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler thinks Baron, along with linebackers Roman Harrison and Byron Young, have picked up the new defense quickly, building off of what they learned in the spring.
“Roman Harrison, Tyler (Baron), Byron Young, just a lot of guys,” Ekeler said. “Shoot, it’s early. First day of half pads, day three. Those guys, their understanding of the system, they’re a lot more comfortable which allows them to play a lot faster. We’ve just got to play with better technique and get better every day, but I like what I am seeing.”
Some of that improvement within the group can be credited to Baron’s emerging leadership skills, at least according to Byron Young.
Young is set to begin his first season with the Vols as a junior after transferring into the program in January by way of Georgia Military College where he notched 31 tackles in 2019 and worked his way into one of the top junior college prospects in the country.
After struggling with his technique in his first spring with the Vols, Baron worked one-on-one with Young to improve that technique in the offseason and it has carried over into preseason practices.
“Tyler (Baron) helped me a lot during the spring,” Young said. “I struggled a lot with my technique. He was always there. During the summer, he’d call me up and we would hit the field. Get a little 30 minutes, (working on) stance and everything like that. He still coaches me up and I listen to him like a mentor. I look up to him.”
Baron has seen those practice sessions with his new teammate pay off so far, citing Young as one of the most improved players on Tennessee’s defense.
“You can ask anybody on the team, Byron Young has been the most effective person,” Baron said. “He has taken the biggest jump I may have ever seen. It’s very impressive and I am excited to play across from him on the edge. ... He is very, very impressive to watch. ... I am really excited for the season he is going to have.”
The success of the Vols — and their defense in Heupel’s first season — remain to be seen, but six months after the hire and less than four weeks before the season opener against Bowling Green, Baron has seen a definite difference between the past regime and the current one.
“It’s a totally different atmosphere,” Baron said. “I tell everybody coming in from our season last year to this year, you almost can’t even call it the same program. It’s a totally different mindset...all the new guys are buying into the program. Coach Heupel is leading us in the right direction and we’re just happy to follow him.”
