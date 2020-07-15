Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries has long been one of the biggest kids on the football field.
That’s not what makes the Greenback lineman special to coach Greg Ryan.
“Most kids like playing the game but don’t like to practice," Ryan said. "Well, Bubba likes trying to get better each day. If Bubba continues with his growth and his potential, he could be the biggest recruit in the history of Greenback.”
A sophomore, Jeffries already has offers from Mississippi State and Georgia Tech, and a handful of other Division I schools are keeping an eye on him. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle was named the 2019 Region 2-1A Offensive Lineman of the Year, and he was the only freshman to earn 1A All-State honors.
“It was a good moment for me, and I’m definitely going to try to get it again this year,” Jeffries said of those accolades. “I’m definitely trying to get back to Cookeville for a chance to win state.”
Jeffries transferred to Greenback from the William Blount area after seventh grade. Because Greenback is a K-12 school, Jeffries had the opportunity to try out for the team as an eighth grader.
He made it. By the end of the season, he was starting.
“He was already 6-3, 260 pounds, and he was just strong in the weight room, naturally — country-boy strong,” Ryan said. “When you see big guys like that, the biggest thing I was impressed with was his flexibility. Because of that flexibility, I knew he was going to be able to get strong and have good feet and do lots of different things.”
Of course, it’s not easy to steal the spotlight as an offensive lineman, but Jeffries found a way to get noticed. He competed in several recruiting camps last season, including at Clemson and Oklahoma, and he shined.
That’s how Jeffries said he got his name out there.
In June, Jeffries competed among some of the top underclassmen in the nation in the ESPN 300 Under Armour All-America Camp Series in Atlanta.
It also didn’t hurt that his former teammates — defensive lineman Derrell Bailey Jr. and wide receiver Holden Willis — were getting heavily recruited last season. Bailey wound up at Virginia Tech, while Willis chose South Florida.
Thanks in large part to Bailey, Jeffries said he has also received interest from Virginia Tech.
“It’s hard to stand out in a game when you’re an offensive lineman," Ryan said. "Your name is never in the paper, but you're a major factor in the game. Bubba definitely is, without a doubt, one of the key contributors on our team.”
That was no exception on the defensive line, where Jeffries tallied 47.5 tackles, 61 assists, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks as a tackle.
As for the nickname “Bubba,” Jeffries said he has two sisters who called him that growing up, and it stuck.
“If you see ‘Bubbas’ around, they’re usually big old guys playing offensive line,” Jeffries said. “I introduce myself as Bubba.”
"Bubba has got a lot of positives going for him," Ryan said. "I really think he could be a 5-star offensive lineman and one of the biggest, if not the biggest, recruits in 2023."
There’s no question Jeffries looks poised for success after high school, but he’s still got three more opportunities to win his first state title at Greenback. His eighth grade year, the Cherokees’ season came to an end in the state semifinals. They came up short again with a loss in the 2019 state championship game.
“It was super fun for me — that was my first experience in state,” Jeffries said. “It’s a good experience having everybody looking at me and knowing, as soon as high school is done, I have a chance to have a good career.”
