KNOXVILLE — Tennessee guard Tyreke Key avoided the worst of a right leg injury he suffered in the second half of the No. 7 Vols’ 84-49 blowout win over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Key collapsed with a non-contact injury as he back-pedaled while playing defense, holding his right leg.
While Key received attention from Tennessee’s athletic training staff, he kept his right leg stiff, and he was careful not to put any pressure on it as he was helped off the court with 6:15 left in the second half. The Vols let out a collective sigh of relief when Key clarified after the game that the injury was nothing more than a cramp.
“I just started cramping,” Key said. “That’s really it. I just started cramping.”
The injury came after Key led Tennessee’s second-half surge past Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels held the lead several times in the first half and trailed by 11 at halftime, but the Vols came out of the break on a 10-0 run that Key was primarily responsible for. He took the Vols’ first four shots in the second half and made three of them, including a 3-pointer, to cap the run.
Key drew a foul as he made a jumper to open the second half, and completed the and-one with a shot at the free-throw line. After Jahmai Mashack added two more free throws, Key scored a layup and then drained a 3 to force an Eastern Kentucky timeout. The Vols led 42-21 two-and-a-half minutes into the second and never looked back.
The graduate student from Celina, Tennessee, scored 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting in the second half to finish the night with a game-high 17 points. He also went a perfect 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. His performance — his second of the season with 17 points and first since the Vols’ season-opener on Nov. 7 — came after Barnes challenged Key to be more assertive in taking shots.
Barnes compared Key to another Tennessee guard, Santiago Vescovi, who had taken 30 more shots than Key entering Wednesday’s matchup. In total, Key attempted 10 field goals in the win, a step in the right direction for Barnes.
“Before Santi went down, Santi had taken 30 more shots than Tyreke,” Barnes said. “That was because Tyreke was putting Santi in some pretty tough situations at the end of the clock, where Tyreke should’ve shot the ball, opposed to making the extra pass. He’s going to keep getting better.”
At Indiana State, Key sat out all of the 2021-22 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in November 2021. Since transferring to the Vols, Key is still getting used to the speed of the game, made only harder by the pace of an SEC team. The Vols, however, need him to get acclimated quickly, as he has taken over the majority of ball-handling duties with Vescovi sidelined by a left shoulder strain and Josiah-Jordan James still revamping from an offseason knee surgery.
“For me, it’s still kind of settling in,” Key said. “It’s early in the process for me still, since I didn’t play last year. And I’m obviously in a new role. I’m still taking steps every day to get better at that. Just keep learning and play the position and whatever role they want me in. I’ll keep getting better at it.”
