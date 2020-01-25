LAWRENCE, Kan. — An Yves Pons layup cut the Tennessee deficit to three points and forced Kansas to call a timeout with four minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Thirty seconds later, Udoka Azubuike sauntered onto James Naismith Court and flipped momentum back in the Jayhawks’ favor before play even resumed.
The lone big man Kansas had at its disposal after the suspensions of forwards David McCormack and Silvio De Sousa battled foul trouble throughout the Big 12/SEC Challenge showdown, and yet Azubuike single-handedly wrecked Tennessee’s chances at a season-defining upset, handing the Vols a 74-68 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday inside Allen Fieldhouse.
“He’s 7-foot, 270-pounds, so he’s just a big body,” redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson said. “He’s a big presence in there, but regardless of him being in the game or out of the game, we still tried to execute our offense.
“However, he is a great player and he does affect the game on the defensive end.”
Tennessee (12-7) made seven of its nine shots in the second half when Azubuike was on the bench after picking up his third and fourth fouls and went 7-for-23 when the senior center was on the court in the final period, but his dominance was never more profound than after he checked back in for the final time when Pons trimmed the Vols’ deficit to 66-63.
Azubuike logged three blocks and snatched a lob from senior guard Jordan Bowden intended for Pons that would have made it a two-point game with 1:19 remaining while making 4 of 6 free-throw attempts in the final minutes.
Overall, Tennessee outscored Kansas (16-3), 34-22, with Azubuike on the bench while being outpaced, 52-34, when he was on the court.
He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while going 6-for-7 from the floor in 27 minutes.
“We knew Azubuike is a great player,” Pons said. “We had a game plan for him. We did a pretty good job, but we came up short.”
The Vols’ upset bid stemmed from being one of the few teams to successfully relegate Azubuike to the bench because of foul trouble.
It was the fourth time Azubuike committed at least four fouls, and three of them were drawn by redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson and Pons, who put forth their best performance as a frontcourt duo this season.
Pons scored a career-high 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting, corralled seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Fulkerson logged his second consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds (seven offensive) while making 7 of 12 shots.
“We were going to go at Azubuike from the beginning, that was our game plan,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Very first play of the game we did that, and we were going to keep going there because he’s a difference-maker when he’s out there.”
Bowden scored all 19 of his points in the second half after being limited to six minutes in the opening period because of his own foul trouble. Freshman guard Santiago Vescovi picked up the slack by scoring nine first-half points.
A Jalen Johnson free throw was the only other point Tennessee got outside of Pons, Fulkerson, Bowden and Vescovi.
It needed more to combat Azubuike, who did everything except squash the hope building within the Vols’ locker room after a pair of resounding wins over SEC bottom-feeders Vanderbilt and Ole Miss and a near upset against one of the best teams in the country.
“I told our guys we have a chance to be a good team,” Barnes said. “We’re not there yet. We’ve had a lot of different things (happen), but we feel like this group is heading in the right direction now.”
