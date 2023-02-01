At the podium during Maryville’s Signing Day ceremony, Lady Rebels softball coach Joe Michalski described Ryleigh Maples as the ultimate competitor, someone who would “run through a brick wall” for her teammates.
Michalski’s words were admirable, but Maples, who signed Wednesday with the Maryville College softball program, had already proven that.
Against Farragut in the District 4-4A Tournament winner’s bracket quarterfinals, the Lady Admirals’ Addison Pressley was in between home plate and third base after twice unsuccessfully trying to run home to tie the game at 7-all.
Maples had already snagged the throw to third. She then forced Pressley’s hand by faking to second base and tagged her out to seal Maryville’s 7-6 victory. It was a gutsy play from a gutsy player, a trait that has paced Maples throughout her softball career.
“I will do anything to get an out or make a play or anything,” Maples told The Daily Times. “So that play does describe it very well, I think.”
Michalski and Maples’ teammates have seen that trait; it’s obvious after spending just a bit of time around her, so it wasn’t hard for the Scots to pick up on it, either.
At Maryville College, Maples will play under new coach Jill Moore, who was hired in November and has put a premium on recruiting local players.
“I’m excited to be in a place where the local talent is very strong,” Moore said. “I can’t wait to go to Maryville games and Alcoa games and get out there to see some of the local talent. Hopefully we can have them come out to our games and get to meet them. Being visible in the community and being able to recruit in your own backyard, it’s a coach’s dream.
“I hope we can keep that homegrown talent at home and that they want to represent Tennessee and Maryville College right where they grew up. That was a really big draw for me.”
At the time of her hiring, Moore said in a statement that “the focus on family and character within the Maryville College Athletics Department was clear throughout the entire interview process” and her goal is “establishing a culture” in making an impact on players.
That’s exactly why Maples chose Maryville College.
“It’s kind of the same atmosphere that (Maryville High School) has,” Maples said. “You know, it’s like a family. It’s fun, that’s what sports are about. It’s having fun and being competitive, and that’s what drew me to Maryville (College).”
Maples has good reason for wanting her college experience to be like her high school one. She gushes about everyone she’s been around during her career, whether it be her coaches, teammates or anyone else.
She still has another season left before heading to college, and she’s not taking it for granted. She knows what she has had with the Lady Rebels is too special to do that.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Maples said. “I’ve played with some of my best friends. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to play with. I couldn’t ask for better coaches. It’s been amazing. Nothing like it.”
Maples isn’t sure yet which position she will play at Maryville College. She’s not even sure where she will play this year for the Lady Rebels, as there’s a possibility she will suit up at catcher due to a need there.
It ultimately doesn’t matter, though. That same player who made the gutsy play against Farragut is still willing to do whatever it takes.
“Wherever I’m needed,” Maples said. “I’ll go wherever.”
