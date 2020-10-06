KNOXVILLE — Heritage took a 3-1 road win at Farragut in regular season play, but the Lady Admirals turned the tables with a decisive 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 sweep in second-round action of the District 3-AAA volleyball tournament on Tuesday at South-Doyle High School.
“(Farragut) didn’t like us beating them at their place, I’m sure,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble. “Hats off to them, they are talented from top to bottom, back row play and front row, and I love their setter. In tournament play, it’s whoever is hot and they were just the best team in the gym tonight.”
Other than early leads in the first two games, No. 2-seed Heritage played from behind all night and had uncharacteristic lapses while No. 3-seed Farragut enjoyed balanced play and a strong night from the District 3-AAA Blocker of the Year Ellie Ackermann, who finished with nine bocks and nine kills.
Ackermann was bested in offensive totals by Lady Admiral freshman Kennedy Holley, with 10 kills.
Heritage knew that Farragut likes to attack in the middle. Ackermann, Kate Priest (7 kills) and other senior veterans control the attack, but freshman Kennedy Holley was “their X-factor,” according to Keeble.
“(Holley) is a high flyer that hits it out of the back row and hits it from the front row, and ball controls well,” Keeble said. “She’s fun to watch play, but she gave us a lot of problems, as well as their middle.”
The teams played evenly in the first game with Farragut pulling ahead late on a strong service turn from Reese Schroeder. Heritage got the side out at 21-17 then cut into the gap behind a kill from Zephanie Snyder, but one of several service errors handed Farragut its final point of the opener.
The second set opened horrendously for the Lady Mountaineers. After taking a 1-0 lead on a block by Haley Harnichar, Heritage dropped 12 straight points on the service of Meagan Carlton.
Farragut grew its lead to 19-11 before Heritage showed life, starting with a 3-point service run from Snyder that included an ace and a Kaitlyn Wilkerson kill.
Stopping the surge after a Heritage kill sailed out-of-bounds, Farragut took advantage of three more Heritage errors including a final failed serve to finish the second set.
Falling behind early again by a 5-1 count, Heritage kept things close behind six Wilkerson kills in the third set. A combination of Farragut defense, led by 15-dig nights from Schroeder and Ira Au, and Heritage errors, with several kill attempts sailing long, finished the sweep.
Keeble noted that the Lady Mountaineers uncharacteristically suffered several missed serves and other basic play errors which cut short rallies and propelled Farragut to the win.
“From the get-go, (Farragut) dictated the tempo and dictated the pace they wanted to play,” Keeble said. “We were just trying to play catch-up the whole night. It was definitely the worst game we’ve played all year.”
The Lady Mountaineers get a second chance to continue their season when the tournament’s double-elimination format resumes action on Thursday.
Heritage will serve as host for the remaining games Thursday and Friday. Loser’s bracket games start at 5:30 pm with Heritage facing county rival William Blount while Hardin Valley faces South-Doyle.
The winners of those games will play at 7 p.m. to determine who takes on the loser of Farragut or Maryville to start the final day of the tournament.
