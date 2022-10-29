The trust Maryville College coach Ben Fox has had in his defense all season waned as the second half played out.
By the time the Scots faced fourth-and-2 on the Brevard 8-yard line with five minutes remaining, Fox felt like it was do-or-die, and instead of opting to kick a field goal that would make it a one-possession game, he kept the offense on the field.
The decision proved costly as senior running back Cody Estep was stopped a yard short on the fourth-down try, all but sealing a 24-21 defeat to Brevard on Saturday at Honaker Field.
“I felt like we needed some momentum,” Fox told The Daily Times. “Honestly, I didn’t know if we were going to get the ball again, and I wanted to try it get close to where if we had to get into some Hail Mary-ish situation, we could try and kick a long field goal and not be backed into having to score a touchdown.”
Maryville College (4-5, 4-2 USA South) entered play as one of two teams to limit conference opponents to less than 70 rushing yards per game, but it forced Fox’s hand in that pivotal situation.
The Scots limited the Tornados (4-4, 4-1) to 66 yards on the ground in the first half but surrendered 195 yards after the intermission.
Brevard averaged 7.6 yards per carry in the third quarter (13 carries, 99 yards), but its most important splashes came in the final period.
Chancellor Lee-Parker went untouched for a 42-yard touchdown to break a 14-14 tie with 12:29 left to play and Devonte Murray scampered for 40 yards to convert on third-and-10 three plays after Estep was stopped short of the first-down marker, allowing the Tornados to salt the game away.
“They had good players and they ran the ball really well, and we didn’t consistently get off blocks and didn’t consistently get guys on the ground,” Fox said. “When that happens, you give up big plays. That hasn’t been us all year, and I’m not going to lie, I was stunned to see it.”
The dismay also stretched to an offense that exhibited six weeks of consistent improvement only to fall flat with an opportunity to send its seniors out on a high note in the final home game of their careers.
The Scots were held to less than 300 yards for the first time since they mustered 144 against Centre on Sept. 10.
Since that lackluster performance in Week 2, Maryville College has established a penchant for being able to score from anywhere on the field, but that explosiveness never manifested itself against Brevard.
The Scots longest play was a 19-yard completion from freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins to freshman wide receiver Steph Carter Jr.
“They did a good job of taking away some stuff,” Fox said. “They tried to double (freshman wide receiver) Kevon (Samuels) as much as they could, and that’s part of it when you have an elite guy. We just never really got behind them.
“The defense chooses how they want you to beat them, and we have to be good enough in totality to win no matter what. When teams play the way they play and try to limit your possessions, you have to try to wring every play dry, and when you have a young football team that doesn’t really understand that, that’s going to be part of it.”
Maryville College will have to stew on one of its worst performances of the season for two weeks as it has an open date Saturday before concluding its season on the road against Belhaven at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 12.
“(The Belhaven game) is huge for a lot of reasons,” Fox said. “It’s a chance to get to .500 and be better than we were last year, a chance to finish 5-2 in the conference, a chance to get a win against a really good team and a chance to send our seniors out in the last game they play with a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.