No team benefits more from the allure of its program than Maryville.
The visual reminder of the Rebels’ 17 state championships sitting behind the northeast end zone inside Shields Stadium and the consistent greatness the winningest team in Tennessee high school football history exhibits makes some opponents wilt at the thought of lining up with Maryville.
And yet, some expect the Rebels to get a taste of their own medicine during a Class 6A semifinal bout with Oakland at 7 p.m. Friday inside Ray Hughes Stadium in Murfreesboro.
Not so fast.
“Our kids believe they can win, and they should believe they can win because they work really hard and they play really hard,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “Yes, Oakland is phenomenal, and if we don’t play well, we won’t win.
“They’re good enough that you can play well and still lose against them, but our kids are going to play hard and we know that, and we’re going to believe that if we go down there and play well we’re going to win the game.”
Oakland (13-0) is ranked as the 19th-best team in the country in Tuesday’s updated USA TODAY’s Super 25 high school football rankings.
The Patriots vaulted into the conversation as one of the nation’s best teams after junior running back Jordan James (Brentwood Academy) and junior wide receiver Isaiah Horton (Ensworth) transferred in during the offseason.
James is a 4-star prospect listed as the No. 170 overall player and No. 16 running back in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. Horton is also a 4-star prospect, tabbed as the No. 277 overall prospect and No. 40 wide receiver in the country.
“Those two guys are difference makers,” Hunt said. “Oakland was already really good, but when you get those two additions that kind of puts them over the top. … We definitely have our hands full.”
James, who has rushed for more than 1,300 yards, poses the biggest threat for the Rebels (12-0) considering their struggles against running backs of a higher caliber this season.
Alcoa senior running back Ahmaudd Sankey rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries in the Battle of Pistol Creek on Sept. 11. Bradley Central’s Javon Burke eclipsed the century mark twice against the Rebels, logging 155 yards on 28 carries in the regular season and 119 yards on 21 carries in the second round of the playoffs — albeit 64 of those came on a fourth-quarter touchdown run with Maryville’s first-team defense off the field. McMinn County’s Jalen Hunt dealt the most damage, tallying 229 yards on 27 carries on Oct. 23.
A week ago, Tylar Tesnear racked up 136 yards on 23 carries to lead the charge for a 450-yard performance from Dobyns-Bennett — the most the Rebels have surrendered this season.
“A lot of this game (against Oakland), we see it as more about us because we didn’t have the best performance Friday (against Dobyns-Bennett),” senior defensive end Hagan Webb said. “We’re not necessarily worried about what’s happening on the other side of the line of scrimmage, we’re worried about what’s going on with us and what we can do better to fix it.
“Are we excited for the challenge? Yes. Do we respect these guys? Yes. Are we intimated or do we fear them? By no means.”
The Rebels’ confidence stems from the fact that they are 5-3 in their eight meetings with the Patriots over the past six years despite being the underdog multiple times. Oakland was the favorite in last season’s semifinal matchup, but Maryville prevailed, 12-0 — the first time Oakland had been shut out since Sept. 28, 2012.
Maryville has also proven it can win despite adverse situations, rallying from halftime deficits against Alcoa and Bradley Central and fending off Dobyns-Bennett to keep its season alive last week. Oakland cruised to the semifinals, winning by an average margin of 28.2 points and never winning by less than 16.
Only time will tell if any of that is enough to give Maryville an opportunity to defend its Class 6A crown next week in Cookeville.
Hunt wrapped up Tuesday’s practice by asking his players how bad they wanted to play for another state championship. Given all the doubt the Rebels have had to endure, coupled with a season amid a pandemic, it was a question he already had the answer to.
Regardless of the result, Maryville is going to lay it all on the line.
“When we get up on an average Tuesday in June when all your buddies are sleeping in, and we’re over here working out, that’s how bad we want to get to state,” Webb said. “I’m a firm believer that we’re the hardest working high school in the state. Are we the most talented, biggest, strongest or fastest? No. But you did not outwork us.
“We didn’t work that hard all offseason to get in the game and the moment be too big. If they want to stick 11 5-stars in front of us, go ahead. We’ll be ready.”
