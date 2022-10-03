KNOXVILLE — After opening with two easy wins over Lenoir City on Monday evening in the opening match of the double-elimination District 4-AAA volleyball tournament, Heritage stumbled in the third set and trailed the 7th-seeded Lady Panthers, 13-17.
Heritage coach Jason Keeble called a timeout and turned to his bench for a key contributor — not a player but his assistant coach and wife, Deidre Keeble. Jason Keeble remained on the bench during the final two timeouts and Deidre Keeble steadied the Lady Mountaineers enough to pull out a third-set win to complete a 25-8, 25-9, 26-24 sweep at Hardin Valley Academy.
“(Deidre Keeble) told me to call a timeout and let her talk to them. I’ll ask her tonight what she said,” Jason Keeble told The Daily Times. “It did a good job, it got (the players) back refocused. I’ll give her credit for that third set, to turn things around.”
The No. 2 seed Lady Mountaineers closed out the win with the same pattern that propelled them to the easy wins in the opening sets. Audrey Pierce placed a perfect set to outside hitter Caelyn Bradley, who recorded her game-high 13th kill for the final point.
Pierce was credited with 27 assists and added four service aces. The senior also had her own kill on a quick back-hand tap to empty space which earned Heritage a side-out after Lenoir City had taken a 22-19 lead in the final set.
After Pierce stopped the last Lady Panthers run, Grayson Jones served three of her nine aces to put Heritage in the lead for the first time since a brief 11-10 advantage. Heritage kept the edge until Pierce connected with junior Bradley for the winning point.
The first two sets were quick wins for the Lady Mountaineers. Haley and Hannah Harnichar each recorded five kills while Rayah Berta and Savannah Anderson each hit for three to lead the offense.
Most of the Lenoir City points came from service errors by Heritage. The Lady Mountaineers had six bad serves as part of the eight Lady Panther points in the first set and gave five of the nine second-set points for Lenoir City with serves sailing long or into the net.
“That was frustrating, because we serve a lot in practice,” Jason Keeble said. “Sometimes we are outstanding in hitting the zones we call but I told them, tonight they weren’t hitting any of the called zones. (Lenoir City) is a scrappy team, but as you advance you are going to see teams with multiple attackers and we have to be able to serve to the spots to limit what they do on the other side.
“You’re going to make errors, but we can’t let one error become two errors then four errors. Our side of the net wasn’t clean at times. It’s got to be more consistent.”
After the easy opening wins, Heritage substituted liberally, which added to the total errors before the ship was righted down the stretch.
“We weren’t handling our business as well as we should have,” Pierce said. “We knew that we needed to handle things on our side and not just go through the motions, not saying ‘oh we’re the 2-seed, we got this.’ We need to actually play.”
Heritage will face No. 3 Bearden for a spot in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.