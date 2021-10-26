CHATTANOOGA — The Alcoa girls soccer team breathed a slight sigh of relief when Signal Mountain got bumped up to Class AA for the TSSAA 2021-23 classification cycle.
The Lady Tornadoes knocked off the Lady Eagles for the program’s first state championship in 2017 but never replicated that result in the three years that followed. The two programs faced off in each of the next three Class A state tournaments with Signal Mountain winning each match en route to three straight titles.
“I won’t lie and say I’m disappointed that they are in Class AA, but at the same time, there are other good teams and we have to play them to win,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “If Signal Mountain were here, we’d certainly be ready to play them if it came to that, but we’ll look at the other teams in the bracket and try to prepare as best we can.”
Alcoa (12-6-1) has little to no knowledge about half the teams in the field, including its quarterfinal opponent, Crosstown, which it will face at 11 a.m. today at Baylor School in Chattanooga.
Crosstown (11-5), Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (14-3-2), Memphis East (7-4-1) and Huntland (16-1-1) are all making their first state tournament appearance.
However, the Lady Tornadoes have familiarity with Madison Magnet (11-3-1), Merrol Hyde (15-2-1) and Chuckey-Doak (16-3-1). Alcoa is undefeated against both Madison Magnet and Merrol Hyde in four combined matches with those programs at state while Chuckey-Doak defeated Alcoa, 4-0, in the Region 1-A championship on Thursday.
“We’re still going into this with the mindset that everybody is here to win,” junior goalkeeper Ella Murr said. “Everyone has made it this far, and we’re ready to compete just like everybody else.”
The Lady Tornadoes surrendered all four of those goals in their loss to Chuckey-Doak after junior midfielder Wendy Beristain received a red card for denying a goal or obvious goal scoring opportunity. The red card came with a one-game suspension that Beristain served in Alcoa’s 5-2 victory over Oneida in the Class A sectional, but she returns to the pitch to provide a boost to a team looking to make the most of its fifth consecutive state tournament appearance.
“She definitely improves our midfield tremendously, so it’s a big deal getting her back,” Corley said. “Her work rate is always phenomenal, and as long as we get her in the right positions, we’re good.”
The Lady Tornadoes enter the tournament having won 11 of their last 13 matches, outscoring opponents, 57-14, over that span despite entering the season not knowing what a team with less depth than usual was capable of.
A grueling non-district schedule helped bring about Alcoa’s full potential, especially on offense. Sophomore Charlotte Tymon has 27 goals, six away from tying the program record set by Sydney O’Hara in 2017.
“We played bigger schools throughout the whole season, and it definitely impacted the way we play,” Murr said. “You get used to playing with those teams, and when you come play Class A teams, you’re still using the things you learned against those bigger teams. It really carries over.”
Alcoa needs it to carry over for three more matches to once again sit on the Class A throne that Signal Mountain has vacated.
“We just want to build upon what we’ve done the last few days and play with confidence,” Corley said. “That’s the main thing because when we play with confidence, we can be successful.”
