KNOXVILLE — In the final moments of the first quarter, Keyen Green looked like an All-American.
The graduate post scored bucket after bucket for No. 7 Tennessee, responsible for four of its last five in the quarter. She had previously shown flashes of success prior to Monday’s game, but against East Tennessee State University at Thompson-Boling Arena, she was truly dominant.
Green finished with 13 points and four rebounds in Tennessee’s 112-58 win over ETSU, pacing a group of unheralded Lady Vols who had the chance to shine Monday.
“These games, they’re fun,” Green said. “It’s fun to see everybody succeed especially going into (Christmas) break and then going into conference (play). It’s definitely necessary.”
Green, who transferred to Tennessee (10-1) from Liberty two years ago, played just four games last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury. She averaged almost 15 minutes per game heading into Monday, serving as an off-the-bench post option for the Lady Vols behind junior center Tamari Key and graduate forward Alexus Dye.
She overtook ETSU (1-11) in Tennessee’s win, consistently using the right moves to throw off defenders and score in the paint. It was an enjoyable moment for a player who has grown alongside her college basketball career, going from a young rookie to a veteran whom teammates refer to as a stellar leader.
“It’s so much fun,” Green said. “Even just seeing myself mature from freshman year to focusing on my game and my stats to just be so excited for these girls … We have such an amazing team and nights like this are just so much fun to see everybody do what we know they can do. We see it in practice every day, and now finally everybody is getting to see it.”
Every single active Tennessee player scored against ETSU. Among the other Lady Vols who performed well, freshman guard Kaiya Wynn had a double-double while playing her most minutes by far and making the case for more.
The Texas native missed time early this season due to a broken nose, but could have been mistaken for a veteran Monday, scoring 12 points, making five of her 12 shots and grabbing 10 rebounds, all while her teammates cheered her on.
“Kaiya has a great motor and you see that every time she steps out onto the court … she’s so aggressive and so powerful,” Harper said. “She gets in there and gets rebounds. One of the coolest things about tonight was the countdown on the bench, trying to get Kaiya to a double-double. Kaiya did not know until after the game, but the team was trying to figure out how we could get that last rebound for Kaiya.
“They were pulling for her over there. That just sums up this team.”
Junior center Emily Saunders scored eight points, and even Jessie Rennie, a junior guard from Bendigo, Australia, nailed two 3-pointers, one in the second quarter and the other in the fourth. She’s played sparingly this season, but showed off her shooting ability against the Buccaneers.
Not every game will be like Monday’s, and not every opponent will be like ETSU. The Buccaneers were just 1-10 heading in and were severely outmatched on the court by the Lady Vols, so Tennessee can’t count on those same type of results across its roster every game.
For this one, though, the Lady Vols can be glad to recognize the accomplishments of their less-heralded members.
“It’s so much fun to be able to get those players in and reward them because they work just as hard as anybody else,” Harper said. “Having an opportunity to get in a game, score, rebound and play for an extended period of time is really special.”
