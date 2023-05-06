The phrase that Alcoa head coach Steve Dunn used to sum up the Tornadoes’ District 2-2A Tournament run was “one hit away.”
After knocking off Union County on Wednesday to advance to the winner’s bracket, the Tornadoes were blanked by top-seeded Pigeon Forge and Tennessee signee Dylan Loy in a 1-0 loss, despite, at one point, having two in scoring position with no outs against the district’s Most Valuable Player.
The same could be said of No. 3 Alcoa’s effort Saturday afternoon at Jack A. Parton Field at Pigeon Forge High School. The Tornadoes had their chances against No. 2 Union County’s Eben Hansen, but they left six runners on base as Hansen tossed a complete-game shutout, 2-0, to lift the Patriots to the District 2-2A championship game and end Alcoa’s season.
“We were literally one hit away multiple times, we just couldn’t get the big hit,” Dunn told The Daily Times. “I think that’s all it comes down to. We played a really good series, and both these teams, Pigeon Forge and (Union County) are top-five in the state. We gave them everything we had.”
Hansen (W) allowed just three Alcoa (13-13-1) hits and scattered three walks over seven masterful innings. He stranded a two-out single in the second inning before Alcoa put together some of its best at-bats to start the bottom of the third.
Two walks and a bunt single loaded the bases for the Tornadoes with one out, but their approach quickly derailed, as third baseman Miles Watson struck out and pitcher Andrew Henry lined to right, stranding three runners.
In those high-leverage at-bats, Dunn felt his team pressed too much, resulting in a 1-for-6 line with runners in scoring position (RISP). The only hit was Dawson Sweetland’s infield single that loaded the bases in the third without getting a run in. Of the Tornadoes’ other five at-bats with an RISP, four ended in strikeouts.
Hansen punched out 10 batters in total, needing 96 pitches to finish seven innings for Union County (22-9).
“Honestly, I thought we could’ve battled a little bit better,” Dunn said. “I didn’t like our approach with some of the balls. I thought we gave in a little bit. I was hoping for some tougher at-bats, but I played this game a long time, and that is a hard thing to do. It’s a hard thing to hit, and sometimes you press a little bit, and that’s what we did.”
The offense did not back him, but the right-handed junior Henry (L) did everything he could to keep the Tornadoes close. He gutted through six innings, working around three hits and three walks to strike out six Patriots.
The one mistake Henry made was a fastball left up in the zone, which UC left fielder Jake Ryder pounced on for a two-run home run in the bottom of the second, what proved to be the difference in the game.
Though he took a hard-luck loss, Henry continued a strong pitching effort overall for the Tornadoes this week. They allowed a tournament-high three runs in a 6-3 win over the Patriots on Wednesday before allowing just one run to No. 1 Pigeon Forge on Thursday. The offense, however, did not score over its final 17 innings of tournament play.
“He made one bad pitch,” Dunn said of Henry. “Just one pitch up, and that’s the game. Of course, we didn’t score, so even if he holds them down — we weren’t able to put runs on the board. I think that just caught up with us.”
Alcoa does graduate three seniors, including power bat Riley Long, but returns most of its talent going into next season. Dunn is optimistic about his group and believes they are not far off from progressing to the level district rivals Union County and Pigeon Forge are at.
“We’re going to be pretty good the next few years, and I’m looking forward to this window,” Dunn said. “Like I said, we’re going to be coming after people. We’re tired of being the hunted, we want to go hunt a little bit. The next few years, we’re looking to hunt some people.”
