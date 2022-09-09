KNOXVILLE — Deep to receive the kickoff opening the second half, Greenback's Chad Davis watched the Webb kickoff sail well over his head and made the normally smart decision to let the ball go into the end zone for a touchback.
The ball had another idea, just as it often bounced against Greenback in David Meske Stadium on Friday night. Hitting around the 2-yard line, the pigskin somehow managed to twist backwards and skitter sideways along the Cherokee goal line. Davis alertly picked up the ball before Webb could score another easy touchdown but pinned Greenback deep in its own territory yet again.
Such was the night for the Cherokees as Webb took advantage of every miscue and unlucky bounce for a 48-7 beatdown of Greenback.
“We had several plays like that,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “We had a few plays that were unfortunate, but I was happy with how the kids responded to those plays. It’s easy to get down on yourself after things like that, but our kids stayed positive.”
Webb (4-0) took full advantage of three turnovers with quick strikes. Three Spartan touchdowns required only two plays and two took just one snap, with one pick-six added in to frustrate Greenback (2-2).
Greenback started on a positive note, opening the game with a successful onside kick. The Cherokees moved to the Webb 31 before stalling out on the Webb 19. Webb then made its only long drive of the night, moving 81 yards in four plays with quarterback Charlie Robinson rambling 44 yards for the opening score.
Webb struck again after a 9-yard punt set the Spartans up deep in Greenback territory and followed that with another quick score after the first of three Cherokee turnovers.
The Cherokees finally responded with a long drive, but it stalled after quarterback Caden Lawson was knocked out of the game with blurred vision from taking a poke in the eye.
Greenback reached the Webb 8 before being turned back, and on the first Spartan play after the turnover on downs, Robinson found speedy Shavar Young behind the Greenback secondary for an 84-yard scoring strike.
Young then grabbed a bobbled pass reception and ran the pick-six 15 yards for a 35-0 lead with eight minutes remaining in the half.
“That’s another one that was just unfortunate,” Edmiston said. “We made a good throw, it hits our best receiver but just pops up a bit, and their kid is right there to get it. It was kind of a fluke play. It wasn’t a bad read, it wasn’t a bad throw, but they get a pick-six out of it.”
Greenback suffered another short punt and the Spartans reserves took over the attack, needing just two plays for another score. This 18-yard scoring drive did lead to a failed extra-point kick but the Spartans had a healthy 41-0 halftime lead.
After one final Webb score, Greenback got on the scoreboard with an eight-play, 59-yard drive completed when Madden McNeil rushed in from five yards out, with Vanessa Owens converting the extra point.
“Our kids played hard and they stayed positive, so I’m really proud of them,” Edmiston said.
Greenback travels to Oliver Springs next Friday for an important Region 2-1A contest against the Bobcats.
