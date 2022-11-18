Alcoa head football coach Brian Nix learned a lesson from the Tornadoes’ state championship win against East Nashville Magnet last fall that he has not forgotten.
In that game, Alcoa jumped out to a four-touchdown lead, but took its foot off the gas and allowed East Nashville to make it a competitive contest for a time.
Though Alcoa still took home the title, Nix has preached the importance of jumping out to an early lead and not letting up in every practice since. It showed Friday night at Goddard Field, when No. 1 Alcoa buried No. 2 Gatlinburg-Pittman in the first half of a 56-21 win. With the victory, the Tornadoes advanced to the Class 3A semifinals at Giles County next week.
“Starting fast always helps,” head coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “You always say sometimes against teams like this, ‘You want to weather the storm.’ Well we’re kind of the opposite, we want to come and apply that pressure early, try to jump out of the gate. We felt like in the state championship game last year, we jumped out 28 points, and then we relaxed a little bit. And East Nashville fought their way to 28-14 and made a real game out of it.
“We always talk about, dominate your opponent regardless of the situation. If you’re down two touchdowns or up two touchdowns, it shouldn’t affect us. You shouldn’t be able to tell if it’s game six and we’re playing a region opponent or if it’s about to be the semifinals when you show up here on Tuesday. And our kids are really bought into that.”
Alcoa put the pressure on Gatlinburg-Pittman from its first possession of the game. Senior running back Jordan Harris capped a 75-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run and Alcoa never looked back, scoring on each of its next four series.
Elijah Cannon quickly found the end zone with a two-yard run on the Tornadoes’ second possession, and then Harris added a second rushing score before quarterback Zach Lunsford threw a pair of touchdown passes.
The first pass was a one-play scoring drive, as he connected with Luke Cannon on a perfectly-thrown strike 46 yards down the sideline.
On Lunsford’s second second score, wide receiver Colby Barrett did most of the work, juking past a G-P defender on his way to an 8-yard touchdown.
Alcoa had a three-score lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 42-0 advantage at halftime after blocking a GP field goal and returning it for a score as time expired in the second quarter.
Gatlinburg-Pittman — a dynamic offensive team with a quarterback who had thrown for 34 touchdowns and a running back approaching 3,000 yards — rolled over because of the early deficit.
“After the first half, they (G-P) didn’t come out with any attitude,” junior running back Juwelz Scales, who joined in on the action with a touchdown in the third quarter, said. “They didn’t have any fight.”
The early-game domination was a stark difference from when Alcoa met G-P in the regular season. Though the Tornadoes left Gatlinburg with a 35-point victory in August, they only led 17-7 at halftime, doing most of their damage in the second half.
For Nix, Alcoa’s most significant improvement since the Week 2 win was its offensive line rounding into form. Led by seniors Lance Williams, Bubba Jeffries and Riley Long, and bolstered by a deep bench, Alcoa’s offensive line guided its backs to 293 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the win.
“It shows the strides that we’ve made,’ Nix said. “I keep bragging on our offensive line, but that was really the strength of our team . . . I almost expect too much of them now, because they’ve really exceeded all the expectations. I think that’s where we’ve made a ton of strides.”
