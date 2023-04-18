As the Heritage softball team nears the end of its regular season and District 4-4A slate, one thing is clear: its high-powered offense is more than capable of producing enough runs for the Lady Mountaineers to win out.
Its pitching and defense, however, are more of a question mark.
Those questions arose once more when the Lady Mountaineers run-ruled District 4-4A opponent Bearden, 12-2, Tuesday evening at Heritage High School. Every batter in Heritage’s lineup recorded at least one hit, and eight of nine drove in runs to back a defensive performance that was below its standard.
Izzie Hayes (W) walked five and hit a batter, gutting through five innings of command issues, and the Lady Mountaineers (16-4, 8-1 District 4-4A) made two errors behind her, but their lineup made those struggles inconsequential with their first run-rule in district play.
“It’s huge,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said of the offensive outburst. “That’s what we said out there, ‘Man, we didn’t pitch or play defense well, but we hit tonight.’ They did, they scored 12 runs against a quality team — there’s not any slouches in our district.”
Bearden (5-9, 2-7 District 4-4A) struck first with a run in the top of the third, but Heritage responded in a major way in their half of the inning.
Shortstop Kylee Thomas singled to lead off the third and stole two bases, setting her up to score the tying run on third baseman Katelyn Russell’s RBI single. Designated player Ellah Wheelon drove in right fielder Kendal Correll as the go-ahead run, but the biggest hit was center fielder Carley Picken’s two-run single, capping a five-run inning in which Heritage batted around.
The Lady Mountaineers never relented, tacking on a pair of runs in the fourth on RBIs from catcher Portlyn Bennett and first baseman Claire Foister, before enacting the run-rule with their second five-run frame of the evening. The first seven Lady Mountaineers recorded a hit against Rylee Sieber (L), and left fielder Madison Phillips’ single drove in the winning run.
Sherman was especially proud of the adjustments the heart of his order made after struggling through the first two innings. Once they started to make Sieber work — she threw 38 pitches in the first two innings, then 40 in just the third — the results showed. Russell, Bennett and Wheelon combined for nine hits, four runs scored and five RBIs.
“Coming on strong right when we need it here at the end of the season,” Sherman said. “I hope they continue. They’re starting to have some good at-bats, and again, it’s knowing what you’re looking for. What’s the pitcher trying to do, and let’s take that away and make her adjust to what we want to do. That’s the mental game, and two of those are freshmen.”
By winning eight of nine District 4-4A games so far, Heritage sits in a tie for first place with the two-time defending Class 4A state champions, Farragut. Heritage will host Hardin Valley Thursday night in its district finale, while Farragut will travel to Maryville.
Whether Maryville helps Heritage’s district title hopes or not, the Lady Mountaineers’ focus over their final six games is solely on improving the two phases of the game that still need it: pitching and defense.
“We haven’t really talked to them about that other than when we beat Farragut out here, ‘Hey, you’re in first place in the district,’” Sherman said. “After that, it’s been about taking care of our wins, and we let everyone else worry about themselves, and we’ll take what we can get.
“It’s been about focusing on us getting better and being better for the postseason. And we’re not a finished product right now, I wish we were, but that’s OK right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.