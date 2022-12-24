Leading by four touchdowns in the second quarter of their first-round bout with Johnson County, Alcoa head coach Brian Nix — as he had many times before — told star running back Jordan Harris he would have one last chance to make an impact before making a halftime exit.
“I said, ‘I’ve got to end on a good one. I can’t come out and not have a touchdown,’” Harris told The Daily Times. “I just said, ‘Coach, let me get one more chance, I’ll score on this one.’”
Harris, who already ran for two scores in the first quarter, capitalized on his last opportunity, taking a Johnson County punt 58 yards to the end zone.
It was plays like the Johnson County punt return that earned Harris The Daily Times’ Offensive Player of the Year award. Harris could score with ease seemingly whenever he wanted to, as if there were no defenders standing in his way. Whether it was on the ground, in the air or on special teams, Harris was the best player on the field in nearly every game of his final year as a Tornado.
The 2022 Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football finalist filled the stat sheet, totaling 1,895 all-purpose yards and 28 total touchdowns in 15 games. As a runner, Harris carried 106 times for 999 yards and 20 touchdowns, a mark which led all Blount County backs. He was just as dangerous as a receiver, hauling in 25 receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns, as well as special teams and defense, where he added four more scores.
Harris was already in the upper echelon of Alcoa running backs — the likes of Dustin Lindsey, Chris Shiverdecker, JaRon Toney and Jaquez Tyson — after a stellar career, but to Nix, Harris’ dynamic, all-encompassing style of play set him apart in the vaunted group.
“They all had these individual skill sets, and I think Jordan can be argued as one of, if not the most versatile of all those backs because he does so much,” Nix said. “We see him as an Alvin Kamara, a guy that can do so many different things for you. He can carry the ball out of the backfield, catch the ball out of the backfield. You can do a lot with shifts and motions with Jordan because he draws so much attention.”
Harris racked up yards and touchdowns despite the fact that he averaged 7.1 carries per game and only logged more than 10 rushing attempts in three games.
Harris was willing to do whatever it took for his team to win games, even if it meant taking second halves off to give the younger Tornadoes some game experience. Nix preached that individual success usually finds those who put their team first, and no one embodied that mantra better than Harris.
“That’s pretty cool for him to be able to do that, but it’s unselfish for him to understand it’s for the greater good,” Nix said. “Jordan understands, like a lot of our kids, that if our team has success, eventually you’re going to get a chance to show all your individual talents and show what you do well.”
Harris had one last chance to showcase his talents during the 2022 Class 3A BlueCross Bowl. Despite not practicing all week as he dealt with a severe ankle sprain, Harris suited up one final time.
“I knew I was playing in that game,” Harris said. “No matter what — my last high school game — I’m playing in that.”
The first time Harris had done as much as jog all week was during pregame warmups. Nix initially expected to limit Harris to defense, wanting his exceptional speed against a fast-moving East Nashville offense, but as the Eagles kept the score close, the first-year head coach brought out his wild card.
Harris needed only seven carries to accumulate 44 yards and two touchdowns, though his most impactful play was a 40-yard screen pass that set up a Luke Cannon score before halftime, swinging the momentum back Alcoa’s way in their TSSAA-record eighth straight Class 3A BlueCross Bowl win.
Just as he had done all year, Harris, now a four-time state champion, made play after play when Alcoa needed it most.
“It was Jordan taking that screen, that of all those plays, was the biggest one,” Nix said. “And he’s done that all year long. When we needed big plays, he made them.”
